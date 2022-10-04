Advocates of human trafficking victims told New Mexico lawmakers Tuesday the crime likely affects at least hundreds of men, women and children in the state, and more must be done to address it.

Michael DeBernardi, CEO of The Life Link — a Santa Fe-based nonprofit that provides services for human trafficking victims, as well as other clients struggling with homelessness and behavioral health challenges — told members of the legislative Indian Affairs Committee it's difficult to track victim counts, but his organization has seen a growing number of survivors in need of aid.

The Life Link provided services to 149 victims in 2019, 137 in 2020 and 187 in 2021, he said.

