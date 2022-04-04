Monica Abeita will have her fingers crossed Tuesday when lawmakers return to Santa Fe for a special session.
The executive director of the North Central New Mexico Economic Development District hopes lawmakers and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will be able to hammer out a compromise on a $50 million spending bill the governor vetoed after the regular 30-day session that ended Feb. 17.
The vetoed piece of legislation included $370,000 for the agency to hire staff and consultants to provide research, grant writing and technical assistance for area communities as they work to tap into funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
"We're hopeful that it's going to be restored," Abeita said. "We would not be able to [provide those services] if we were not given those resources."
Reconsideration of the so-called junior bill is one of two key issues the Legislature is expected to take up during the special session, scheduled to start Tuesday at 9 a.m. Though Capitol insiders initially speculated the session could take two or three days, House Speaker Brian Egolf said he thinks lawmakers can wrap up business in one, finishing no later than 10 p.m. Tuesday.
With the prices of gasoline and other key staples rising quickly, lawmakers are poised to approve $700 million in economic relief, via checks, to all New Mexico adults, except for dependents who fall under other household members' income tax returns.
Those who qualify can expect to receive two checks — one in the spring and one in the fall — for either $250 or $500 each, depending on their filing status. Single tax filers get $500 in all; joint filers get $1,000.
"Families are struggling with rising fuel costs," said Rep. Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, during a Monday afternoon news conference at the state Capitol.
With the state's reserve funds at about $2 billion, Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup and chairwoman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, said she is "very comfortable" with appropriating $700 million for taxpayers.
She said lawmakers want to "make sure we have room for this type of rebate and we do, we do."
Lundstrom said she paid up to $5 a gallon for gas on her drive from Gallup to Santa Fe, and for many of the people in her Western New Mexico district, it is "almost prohibitive to go anywhere."
Asked if the timing of the release of relief checks was politically motivated in an election year — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and members of the House of Representatives are up for election this November — House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said he didn't believe voters would base their decisions on the move.
"I really don’t think the voters are going to decide whether or not someone should be elected governor based upon the tax rebates they received," he said.
Lujan Grisham's surprise veto of the $50 million junior bill — which includes funding for myriad projects and programs throughout New Mexico — spurred this special session, but Egolf said the purposes and funding of the legislation will remain the same. However, he noted lawmakers will focus on clarifying language and other issues raised by the governor in her veto message.
Though the junior bill would allow legislators to take money back home to their districts for projects of their choosing, Sen. Pete Campos, D-Las Vegas, argued in an op-ed published Sunday in The New Mexican the junior bill was not “pork.”
“SB 48, which went to the governor with unanimous support from the House and Senate, contained funding for meals for senior citizens, uranium mining cleanup, civil legal services for the poor, grants for victims of crime and many other projects just as important to New Mexicans as the big ticket items” in the state budget, he wrote.
Though individuals throughout the state may focus on potential tax rebate checks, in city halls and government offices, the key is the junior bill, which in many cases will pay for innocuous but desperately wanted projects.
Jake Bruton, mayor of the village of Tijeras, said he was “ecstatic” when he learned his community was poised to receive funding to restore a historic church and update a veterans memorial, only to become “kind of upset” when the junior bill was vetoed.
“We were already on point to start talking with contractors and getting quotes and bids and things like that to start the restoration [of the church] as soon as humanly possible,” he said, adding the proposed $50,000 in funding for the veterans memorial would have paid for the project’s planning and engineering.
“Viscerally, when I first found out it had been vetoed, I was devastated, just completely devastated, because there was no way we can do this without that money,” he said.
Without state funding, both projects would be “scrapped” until the village could once again request funding from the state next year.
“We’re tiny,” he said, referring to the village of about 546 people, “so we rely on a lot of assistance from the state and assistance from the senators and the House members.”
The bill also included funding for law enforcement vehicles, including $100,000 for the city of Roswell.
“We are buying our vehicles based on legislative money and [non-general fund money], so that should tell you how much of an impact it had on us,” Roswell police Chief Philip Smith said. “We would have had to rely more on some of our spare vehicles, which are usually your older, high-mileage vehicles … than injecting the fleet with some fresh wheels.”
Though House lawmakers did not mention a third initiative during the news conference, the Legislature "will also consider a measure to cut RailRunner ticket costs for the next several months to provide an affordable option to commuters as gas prices remain high," according to a news release sent out by Lujan Grisham's office Monday.
