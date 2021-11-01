For years, firearm owners could bring their guns — concealed with a valid permit or carried openly — into the state Capitol, even during a legislative session.
During hearings on contentious gun-related issues, they often did.
Those days are gone.
Lawmakers on the Legislative Council voted 8-5 Monday to prohibit members of the public from carrying weapons into the Roundhouse, including concealed guns carried by permit-holders. The vote fell along party lines, with Republicans in opposition.
The weapons ban will go into effect Dec. 6, when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is expected to call a special session on redistricting.
Republican Sens. Greg Baca of Belen and Craig Brandt of Rio Rancho issued a statement after the council meeting blasting the decision.
“It is clear that Democratic leaders in New Mexico know no bounds when it comes to their unchecked power," the statement said. "Although we are used to legislative assaults on New Mexican's rights, this is a uniquely bad, overly-broad, and rushed proposal that was written by politicians, not safety experts. … With no one to stop a criminal from jeopardizing all of our safety, this rule does little more than paint a target on our building for those who wish to do harm.”
State Rep. Rebecca Dow, a Republican from Truth or Consequences who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor, also criticized the ban, calling those in favor of it "radicals."
"I have fought the radical legislature on this issue before, and I am happy to stand up to them again," she wrote in a statement.
The weapons ban applies to the state Capitol, the nearby Capitol annex and the walkway that connects the two buildings.
State Sen. Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, a sponsor of the measure, said the move was intended to take guns out of the political process.
"This building needs to be a safe place for the public, for all of the public, for our staff, and it needs to be safe for all of us," he said after introducing the measure to members of the Legislative Council, a bipartisan interim panel of state House and Senate members.
"There are places where guns just don't mix," Wirth added.
The gun ban comes about 10 weeks before the start of the 30-day legislative session for 2022, which will focus on the state budget but may also be dominated by crime-fighting legislation amid a rise in violence. A Democrat-led initiative likely to be introduced would provide money for recruitment and retention of officers, would increase the state’s behavioral health workforce and would stiffen penalties for second-degree murder charges.
It's unclear if gun control — an emotional issue for both sides in the debate — would be included in the session. Wirth spoke Monday of past sessions in which constituents carried guns into politically charged debates on gun bills.
In the 17 years he has served in the Legislature, Wirth said, there have been times when he felt “extremely intimidated and fearful because guns were being used and brandished.”
Other Democratic lawmakers, including several who said they own guns, backed the ban and called it a necessary safety measure to keep the democratic process free of potential violence.
Republicans said, however, the initiative would make lawmakers more vulnerable because they would have no way to protect themselves if gun violence broke out.
"You are asking me to sit down here and be vulnerable to anybody," said Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, an outspoken advocate for gun rights.
"I don't want to sit here like a sitting duck," she said.
Other Republican lawmakers said they did not approve of an interim committee of just 16 legislators making a decision that affects the entire 112-member Legislature and the general public. Some questioned a provision in the measure that gives two Democratic lawmakers — Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque and House Speaker Brian Egolf of Santa Fe — the right to grant exceptions to the policy.
Brandt, an Air Force veteran, told Wirth the proposal gives the authority to "two individuals who have no training to know if it's safe to allow a person with a firearm to enter the building with a firearm."
Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, introduced an amendment to strike the clause give Stewart and Egolf the authority to grant exceptions, but it failed.
The debate became heated at times.
Baca, a Navy veteran, opposed a plan to move the discussion behind closed doors so the council could discuss specific Capitol security measures, including staffing and costs. But the council moved forward with an executive session.
Rep. Eliseo Alcon, D-Milan, an Army veteran who served as a medic during the Vietnam War, said he wasn't sure he would trust some of his colleagues if they were carrying guns and violence broke out.
“I have a fear of guns because I know what guns can do to a human body,” he said. “So if you think having somebody running around with a gun is the nicest thing in the world, try going to war and carrying a gun.”
Monday's action was the latest in a series of moves to limit guns in the state Capitol. In 2019, a policy allowing visitors to carry guns into the building was modified for opening-day events and any joint sessions of the House and Senate.
At that time, some lawmakers cited security concerns following mass shootings around the nation.
The issue did not come up during the 2021 session because the Capitol was off-limits to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic. But legislative decisions to prohibit public access to the Roundhouse and surround the building with fencing after the Jan. 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol set off a wave of opposition from people who said the actions were squelching their right to free speech.
In January 2020, hundreds of gun-rights advocates rallied at the Capitol to protest legislation allowing police to seize firearms from people deemed to be an “extreme risk” to themselves or others.
Perhaps surprisingly, no protesters or supporters of the gun ban showed up for Monday's hearing. Only a few people attended in person.
