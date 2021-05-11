A political quarrel over which branch of government has spending authority over federal stimulus funds is heating up after Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives accused Democrats of ignoring a "money grab scheme" by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, fired back Tuesday, asserting the accusations are part of a ploy to score cheap political points as Republicans try to win back the Governor's Office next year.
"I think everything going on here needs to be looked at through the lens of Rebecca Dow's political aspirations," Egolf said, referring to the Republican state representative from Truth or Consequences who is considering a run for governor against Lujan Grisham, a Democrat.
"She sees an opportunity here to take [Lujan Grisham] down a notch, so she's going to seize the opportunity," he said.
But the question over whether the executive or legislative branch of government controls the appropriation of federal funds also has raised concerns among leading Democrats, some of whom have said the matter will need to be decided by the state Supreme Court.
Dow in a telephone interview said the Legislature is a "co-equal branch of government" and has an obligation to be the appropriating body. She noted leaders of both parties have raised the issue.
"As for Egolf's comments, I'll let your readers decide who is being partisan," she said. "Speaker Egolf's comments fail to prioritize good governance and the work legislators swore to do on behalf of New Mexicans."
Lawmakers on the Legislative Finance Committee last month discussed the possibility of taking the governor to court to settle the long-running issue.
"It's important that we hone in on the fact that this is truly an issue of separation of power when it comes to legislative versus executive and the power of the budget," Rep. Patty Lundstrom, a Gallup Democrat who chairs the committee, said at the time.
The dispute resurfaced the following week at the Legislative Council meeting when Republicans tried to bring up the issue for discussion. When their efforts failed, they made a motion to place the matter on a future agenda, only to be rebuffed by Egolf.
The strife comes on the heels of line-item vetoes by the governor of more than $1 billion in spending for fiscal year 2022 from money the state will receive in federal pandemic aid. The governor wrote in her veto message that she considered the appropriations an impermissible attempt by the Legislature to appropriate or control the allocation of federal funds.
"I'll reiterate once again that the appropriation of federal funds falls to the executive, not the legislative branch, as has already been determined by the courts," Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor's press secretary, wrote in an email. "I'll also note again that without the governor's action the cart would have been put entirely before the horse, given that at the time, New Mexico had not yet received any guidance on how the funds are permitted to be spent."
On Monday, Dow, along with House Minority Leader Rep. Jim Townsend of Artesia and Republican Whip Rep. Rod Montoya of Farmington, sent a letter to Egolf and Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, requesting an "immediate reconvening of the Legislative Council." They also requested an agenda item "that permits a full and detailed discussion of the options available to preserve the Legislature's constitutional appropriation authority, as well as an exploration with Legislative Council's attorneys present on the possibility of litigation to stop the governor from spending these upcoming federal stimulus dollars without legislative approval."
A news release accompanying the letter stated: "House Republicans call for emergency intervention in MLG money grab scheme."
In response, Sackett wrote the Governor's Office welcomes collaboration and that "it's disappointing to see that they have chosen partisan mudslinging instead of engaging on the issue in a productive manner."
Egolf responded to the House Republican leaders' letter Tuesday, writing "there is no need to rush into partisan conflagration or legal action" since the governor's vetoes are related to the upcoming fiscal year, which doesn't begin until July 1.
"Additionally," he wrote, "United States Department of Treasury's rules clarify that the state has until 2024 to spend these funds. The only reason one would be issuing public statements on the topic of the governor's actions at this point in time is to try and make political hay."
Egolf said in the telephone interview the matter would be discussed in closed executive session during the Legislative Council's meeting in June because Townsend and others are discussing the possibility of litigation. He said he informed Townsend after the last Legislative Council meeting he intended to have a "full presentation" on the matter in June.
"If we had proceeded with this debate at the last council meeting, we would have had Reps. Dow and Montoya saying things of dubious legal veracity," he said. "I told Jim Townsend the day of the last meeting that what was happening struck me as nothing more than political gamesmanship, and I'm not in the political gamesmanship business."
