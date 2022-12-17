Most Republican and Democratic legislators agree on at least one thing: The unpredictability of critical oil and gas money that fuels the state's budget demands lawmakers set aside a hefty cash reserve.

Revenue projections, strapped to the fortunates of oil and gas, often rise like a rocket — and can plummet like a falling star.

Still, the state's reserve funds remain a source of contention, with some lawmakers pushing to save more for a rainy day and others eager to invest as much as possible into improving state services or other projects.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community