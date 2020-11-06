Members of the public who want to weigh in on bills being considered by state lawmakers during the 2021 legislative session might have to take a number.
And when their seat opens up, it might be a spot at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center rather than at the state Capitol.
A reservation list or lottery for seats at the convention center — where hearing attendees would have more space to spread out than in cramped Capitol committee rooms — is one idea officials have floated to limit crowd size and ensure social distancing when the Legislature convenes in mid-January.
It's unlikely the state Capitol will be able to open to the general public due to rising health risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, a legislative official said.
During a virtual meeting Friday of the Legislative Council, lawmakers — many of whom expressed fear of exposing themselves and their families to the virus — grappled with the challenges posed by COVID-19 when it comes to preparing for a legislative session, which normally sees hundreds of people at the Capitol.
The governor and health experts warned this week the virus is likely to continue surging through the holiday season to levels unseen in the state in the past eight months.
On Thursday, the state reported a daily record of 23 deaths, and on Friday it announced nearly 1,300 newly confirmed cases of the illness, far surpassing a previous record number set this week.
In a news conference Thursday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham questioned whether the Legislature would be even able to meet in person if the pandemic does not subside by January.
But Raúl Burciaga, director of Legislative Council Service, told lawmakers Friday the state constitution requires them to begin the annual session in person on the third Tuesday in January and run it straight through for either 30 or 60 days.
He acknowledged the dangers of opening the Capitol's doors to the general public.
"It would be difficult, if not impossible, to open the state Capitol to the public while maintaining COVID-safe practices, especially with the recent surge in infections," Burciaga said.
That's why council services staff are proposing the use of the city's downtown convention center.
Burciaga said they city has agreed to rent the convention center for $250,000 for 60 days — a significant drop from its usual fee, which would be $750,000 for a two-month period.
The state also would rent the city's 150-spot parking garage for lawmakers and would have to cover any overtime costs for convention center staff. Members of the public would have to find and pay for parking spots on surrounding streets.
Burciaga estimated the total cost for the facility at up to $350,000.
Several lawmakers said they didn't like the idea of holding hearings in the convention center, where people also could be exposed to the virus, but they agreed the public must have some access to the session.
A number of precautions are planned to stem the spread of the virus — social distancing, mandatory face masks, repeated and rapid testing — but lawmakers from both parties said they fear the measures won't be enough.
"I have major concerns about my life and my family," said Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, D-Albuquerque.
Rep. Deborah Armstrong, also an Albuquerque Democrat, said, "I strongly advocate that we delay the session."
A delay of even a few months could make a difference in the level of risk from the pandemic, she said.
"I fully expect it will be worse by January because people will not be able to help themselves over the holidays and will gather regardless," Armstrong said, "… which means we'll see a spike just before the start of the session."
Burciaga said members of the Legislative Council Service are planning to talk to medical experts such as epidemiologists, as well as state health officials and facility experts, to develop a more specific safety plan before the session begins.
The Legislative Council will meet again next week to consider options for how to run the session.
But council members did give Burciaga approval to pursue a plan to use presession funding to cover the costs of the convention center if lawmakers choose to rent it.
In a separate action, council members voted to introduce legislation in the 2021 session to more clearly define how the governor can use emergency and disaster relief funding.
The council announced in June it was going to investigate whether Lujan Grisham had overstepped her authority by unilaterally approving $30 million in state funds for New Mexico’s emergency response to COVID-19.
State law allows the governor to make emergency expenditures of $750,000 without lawmakers’ approval. In addressing the COVID-19 crisis, the governor authorized two separate appropriations at far greater sums: one totaling $10 million and another for $20 million.
Burciaga said state statutes are unclear on the matter and that legislators should set up protocols for accessing emergency funds.
