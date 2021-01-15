Republican lawmaker Jim White has died, the New Mexico Senate Republican Caucus announced Friday.
A state senator since 2017, White represented District 19, which includes parts of Bernalillo, Sandoval, Santa Fe and Torrance counties.
He ran unsuccessfully for reelection last year, losing in the Republican primary to Gregg Schmedes, who served in the state House.
"The Senate Republican Caucus is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our colleague, Senator Jim White. ... We will miss his wise and calm demeanor, and passion for public service," the caucus said in a statement.
White, a retired military pilot and airport executive from Albuquerque, served in the state House from 2009 to 2014 before joining the state Senate.
He was a member of both the Senate Finance and Legislative Finance committees.
