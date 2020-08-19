The amount of money flowing into New Mexico’s largest permanent fund has declined dramatically as the novel coronavirus pandemic and oil price crash earlier this year sapped production in the Permian Basin.
Monthly contributions to the state’s Land Grant Permanent Fund fell to $37.2 million in July. That was only about a third of the $109.9 million the fund received in February, before the steep decline in oil prices that began in March, according to the State Investment Council.
“I think it's important to recognize that the oil and gas revenue crash hasn’t only cut taxes and other state revenues, it's also reduced the dollars flowing into the permanent fund,” State Investment Officer Steve Moise told lawmakers Wednesday at a hearing of the legislative Investments and Pensions Oversight Committee.
The land grant fund receives monthly inflows from the State Land Office that primarily come from oil and gas royalties. The endowment provides more than a half-billion dollars per year to public schools, universities and other beneficiaries.
Moise said the amount of revenue the fund has seen since the oil price crash is similar to the amount it took in before the recent oil boom began in the Permian Basin.
“We don't know if they will continue to fall,” he said.
The fund, by far the largest managed by the State Investment Council, continues to hold a massive balance — $19.8 billion as of Aug. 14. That’s about the same balance it had at the end of 2019, however, meaning it hasn’t grown this year.
Some legislators expressed concern about lower revenues flowing into the fund, especially as the number of active rigs in the Permian Basin has fallen steeply this year.
“We’re not going to see a lot of money going into those funds over the next few years,” said Sen. Gay Kernan, a Republican from oil-producing Lea County.
The balance of the state’s Severance Tax Permanent Fund, the second-largest fund managed by the investment council, has fallen slightly since the beginning of the year, dropping to $5.5 billion from $5.6 billion.
Notably, more than 10 percent of that fund — or around $575 million — is now destined for a series of loan programs aimed at rescuing New Mexico businesses and municipalities that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis.
A small-business loan program created by legislation passed in June is slated to receive $400 million from the fund, while a loan fund for midsize businesses will take $100 million.
“We don't know what the financial returns will be on those loans,” Moise said.
Eight loans totaling $25.1 million already have been financed through the New Mexico Recovery Fund, the program for midsize businesses, with $90 million of loans in the pipeline, he said.
“The interest level has picked up recently,” Moise said.
Meanwhile, the state may not see as much demand for a separate loan program for local governments that also have seen significant revenue losses as a result of COVID-19.
Marquita Russel, chief executive officer of the New Mexico Finance Authority, told legislators her agency’s preliminary estimate shows it may only need to dole out $25 million of the $50 million set aside for that program.
Moise also said the amount of money in the Land Grant Permanent Fund could decline in the long term if demand for oil falls amid an expected increase in consumption of renewable energy.
“If those inflows become impaired due to the lack of demand or curtailment in production, as most people expect in the coming years, we will see a flattening of the Land Grant Permanent Fund orange line,” he said, referring to a graph showing the fund’s distributions over time. “When this occurs, it will unavoidably reduce the overall amount the funds can provide for education across generations.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.