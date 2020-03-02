Open-government advocates and attorneys squabbled over the legalese in a dense collective bargaining bill Monday after one group said the legislation would deny New Mexicans access to public information.
New Mexico Foundation for Open Government sent a letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham urging her not to sign House Bill 364, which passed the Legislature last month, contending it includes a provision that would prevent the public from accessing information such as public employees’ names, salaries and hire dates.
"We don’t see any justification for taking away the public’s right to see this information," said Susan Boe, president of the nonprofit. "It’s unacceptable."
Yet Lujan Grisham's office and Sen. Mimi Stewart, the bill's original sponsor, said they disagreed with the nonprofit's reading of the legislation, arguing it would indeed allow the public to access that information under New Mexico's public records law.
"FOG's reading of the legislation is incorrect and inconsistent with our interpretation," Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said, referring to the open government organization.
Proponents of the bill say it aims to provide more consistency to New Mexico’s Public Employee Bargaining Act. The legislation provides a timeline for the state to restructure and standardize its unusual system of 52 local labor boards, which supporters say leads to inconsistent labor policy.
The bill had a protracted and somewhat bizarre journey to the governor's desk, as it was tabled, revived and reintroduced in a so-called "dummy bill." It then passed the Senate in the final hours of the session after surviving a lengthy, late-night floor debate prolonged by unhappy Republican legislators.
Monday's discord suggested its odyssey might not be over.
The debate centered on one section of the legislation that requires public employers to hand over employees' personal and employment information to labor organizations representing those workers.
The section says aside from disclosing that information to a union, "and notwithstanding any provision contained in the Inspection of Public Records Act," the employer shall not disclose the information "to a third party."
The intent of the provision, the Governor's Office said, was to prevent sensitive personal information such as home addresses and phone numbers from becoming public when the state discloses it to a union.
But the Foundation for Open Government took the word "notwithstanding" to mean "in spite of" — which is the first definition of the word listed in the Merriam-Webster dictionary. In other words, this interpretation would mean the information couldn't be disclosed to a third party even though the Inspection of Public Records Act would allow for it.
The FOG letter called that "an unacceptable limitation of IPRA rights," adding "the public has a right to know who is working on their behalf, where the employee is working and their salary."
Yet Shane Youtz, an attorney representing the New Mexico Federation of Labor, which helped draft the bill, said the word "notwithstanding," when used legally, actually "creates and identifies exceptions to a rule as contained in legislation." This interpretation would ensure members of the public could access the information under the state's open records law, he said.
"'Notwithstanding' is one of those words that lawyers use that confuses non-lawyers, and lawyers as well," said Youtz.
Stewart, the Albuquerque Democrat who introduced the bill on the Senate floor, agreed.
"It’s designed so that IPRA is clearly the law of the land," she said, referring to the open records law. "FOG has it exactly backwards."
Sackett of the Governor's Office added employee names, salaries, hire dates, job titles and job sites "would still be available via other public employer records to the same extent that it is currently."
But after Youtz explained his position to FOG on Monday, the nonprofit and its attorneys said they weren't convinced.
"We’re sticking to our original interpretation, because it’s the correct one," attorney Charles "Kip" Purcell, a member of the nonprofit's executive committee, wrote in an email forwarded by FOG's president. "This is a bad drafting error that needs to be fixed. The legislature’s (apparently) benign intentions won’t save us from the actual language of the statute ."
The Governor's Office did not respond when asked whether she would sign the bill.
Stewart said the Governor's Office has indicated to her the governor plans to sign.
"There's already a date and a time for signing of the bill," she said.
