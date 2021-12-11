The House of Representatives approved a redistricting map that gives Democrats a comfortable lead in all three congressional districts and allows Hispanic voters a majority voice.
Democratic advocates say the plan — Senate Bill 1 — will lead to three congressional representatives representing both urban and rural districts, tying the two communities together more. The vote to approve was 44-24.
Republican critics said that because part of the borders of all three districts skirt the greater Albuquerque region, it's possible three congressional representatives could be elected from that city who have little interest in or connection to the state's rural communities.
And, they say, all three proposed congressional districts now favor Democrats in terms of the number of voters and election records.
"It looks to me like the Senate plan purposefully makes the current competitive districts uncompetitive," said Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, during a roughly three-hour floor debate on the bill Saturday.
"That is not by happenstance; that is by design, and it is politically motivated," he said.
Democrats and Republicans in both the House and Senate have accused the other party of attempting to gerrymander — the act of redistricting maps for Congress, the Legislature and the Public Education Commission to the benefit of one political party. The Legislature is holding a special session to redraw those lines based on recent U.S. census statistics, as is required every 10 years.
Rep. Georgene Louis, D-Albuquerque and co-sponsor of the bill with Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, said the new maps also honor the desire of Native American communities, some of which want representation, and thus more influence, in at least two of the three districts.
She said SB 1, which extends the northern 3rd Congressional District, long a Democratic stronghold, down into the southeastern part of the state as far as Hobbs, makes that district more "competitive" in future congressional races.
Although the new map gives Democrats a voter advantage in that district — 47 percent-plus Democratic to just over 30 percent Republican — some state Republican leaders don't disagree with that thinking.
Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs — a city that would be split in half between the 2nd and 3rd congressional districts under SB 1 — said that if the population of that region continues to grow with more Republican voters, "they [Democrats] may be surprised if my area gets unhappy. I think we can generate a much higher interest in elections and create a higher voter turnout, and that could be interesting."
"I would be interested in how the current congresswoman [Teresa Leger Fernández] feels about that map."
She said it's possible her area could field a competitive Republican candidate by the 2026 election.
Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, thinks that could be done sooner. He said the congressional map, which the Senate approved Friday, could diminish the power of the Democrat-held 3rd Congressional District.
"It's a risk that is being taken," in that Democrats may think they can make inroads in the traditionally Republican part of the state, he said. Despite the Democratic advantage, "with the right candidate who really speaks to the independents and people frustrated with the Democratic Party, we could pull off a win even in the next election."
Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, said concerns about congressional leaders ignoring rural communities are likely unfounded. She said any congressional leader who does that "will not be in office very long."
"I think it is a huge advantage to have three districts where there are both urban and rural issues [represented]," she told the assembly. "Because those congresspersons who are elected will have a much broader understanding of what is facing both rural new Mexico and urban New Mexico."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I think it would have been foolish if Democrats had done anything differently considering what Republicans are doing in Texas, Georgia, Arizona, and Florida.
The vast majority of the increased population in those states are non-white, but are gerrymandered more than ever. Their Congressional Districts have become more white majority than ever.
There's either going to be another bloody Civil War fought over this resulting in non-white rule in this country, or the laws in this country are going to be changed resulting in non-white rule.
Republicans will likely choose the bloody path, but the end result will be the same as the bloodless path.
From Rep. Chris Chandler who switched from Republican to Democrat to win her seat. A woman of NO scruples, who cost the US taxpayers some million of dollars with her incompetence as LANL counsel. She cosponsored the LEDA Recovery Act with Brian Egolf, giving away some $200 million in GRANTS with no oversight, and immune to IPRA requests, so we can't see the grant applications. That's Chris for you, crooked as they come, like Egolf. A dangerous pair.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.