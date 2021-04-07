Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday signed the New Mexico Civil Rights Act, which allows residents to sue government agencies in state District Court over civil rights violations.
House Bill 4 also eliminates "qualified immunity" as a legal defense to civil rights complaints filed against government agencies.
Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine created by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1982. It shields government workers from personal liability under federal law when workers violate people’s constitutional rights.
The new law becomes effective July 1. Claims can only be filed for incidents that occur after that date.
“New Mexicans are guaranteed certain rights by our state constitution,” the governor said in a news release issued by her office Wednesday afternoon. "Those rights are sacred, and the constitutional document providing for them is the basis of all we are privileged to do as public servants of the people of this great state.
"Indeed, good public servants work tirelessly every single day to protect those rights, to ensure them, to safeguard New Mexicans. But when violations do occur, we as Americans know too well that the victims are disproportionately people of color, and that there are too often roadblocks to fighting for those inalienable rights in a court of law."
Damages for such complaints are capped at $2 million.
