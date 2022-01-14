Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday released her top priorities for the 30-day legislative session that begins at noon Tuesday, including additional support for public education, public safety and clean energy programs.
The governor has publicly touted many of the initiatives on her list in recent weeks. Among them:
- Raising the base salary for public school teachers at each level of the state's three-tier licensure system by $10,000.
- Committing $100 million to recruit, train and retain law enforcement officers statewide.
- Cutting 0.025 percent from the state's gross receipts tax.
- Creating a Hydrogen Hub Act to make New Mexico a center of hydrogen production.
“This is a critical opportunity to strategically and responsibly invest in transformative programs that support New Mexicans in building stronger, brighter futures,” the governor said in a news release issued by her office Friday. “This agenda supports a thriving New Mexico, one where we choose to proactively invest in families, communities, workers and businesses.”
Lujan Grisham also announced she will deliver the annual State of the State address remotely on the session's opening day Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution due to heightened spread of COVID-19." The speech will be livestreamed on the governor's website, Facebook page and YouTube account. KNME-TV also will broadcast the speech live.
Lujan Grisham has long championed putting more resources into public education and raising teacher salaries.
In the past year, she and many state lawmakers in both major political parties also began touting "tough-on-crime" bills to tackle the state's growing rate of gun violence and other crime. Pressure has been building for New Mexico's political leaders to do something to stem violent crime.
Lujan Grisham first talked of turning New Mexico into a hydrogen production hub in the fall, saying in an interview on the national podcast Everything About Hydrogen the state could "leap-frog" over other states in its effort to produce hydrogen from natural gas, which will save energy and create jobs.
The governor also reiterated a plan she announced earlier this month to create a fair voting act to ensure all eligible voters have access to the polls.
And she wants to commit $59 million in capital outlay to revamp the Truth or Consequences Veterans Home, which has been under fire for its outdated and insufficient facilities.
The Legislature's abbreviated 30-day sessions, which come in even-numbered years, are generally focused on building a state budget for the next fiscal year. Lujan Grisham has proposed an $8.4 billion budget, while lawmakers are pitching a slightly higher $8.46 billion.
