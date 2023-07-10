Rep. Luis Terrazas, fourth from left, takes the oath of office on the House floor in 2021. Terrazas announced Monday the creation of a new form letter parents can use to ask their local school district to notify them before their child is given access to health services related to abortion, contraception or gender-affirming care.
Republicans in the New Mexico House of Representatives contend parents should have the final say in their child’s health care and mental health services and whether their child receives counseling or lessons related to reproductive and gender-affirming care from school personnel.
State Rep. Luis Terrazas, R-Silver City, announced at a news conference Monday in Albuquerque a new form letter is posted on the House Republican Campaign Committee website that parents can use to ask their local school district to notify them before their child is given access to health services or is exposed to information about “transgender ideology, gender affirming care or gender identity,” abortion and contraception.
“I don’t think we are in a position in the state to take over the role of the parents,” Terrazas said in an interview after the news conference.
Debates on reproductive rights were contentious throughout the legislative session earlier this year as Democratic lawmakers successfully passed House Bill 7, broad legislation prohibiting local government restrictions on abortion and gender-affirming care. Though there is no provision of the new law prohibiting school personnel from talking with parents if children under 18 come to them to talk about such issues, there is also no requirement for them to notify parents.
House Republicans took issue with the provision, but their efforts to amend the bill failed.
National studies have found laws restricting access to gender-affirming care for youth can have harmful effects, including severe anxiety and even thoughts of suicide. Advocates argue requiring parental approval for such services increases risks for kids whose parents aren’t supportive of care.
Similarly, critics of parental consent laws for abortion argue many teen girls live in abusive households and face the threat of violence over an unintended pregnancy. Some girls also are victims of incest and would be forced to confront their abuser about an abortion.
During a debate on HB 7, Rep. Linda Serrato, D-Santa Fe, called the legislation “suicide prevention” for those who feel they have no support when it comes to obtaining certain medical services.
Serrato, a main sponsor of HB 7, said in an interview Monday she was disappointed in the new House Republican initiative, which she said “feels more like a media stunt than a real effort to engage in dialogue.”
“This is at best going to confuse people about what their rights are,” she said. “It frustrates me. You’re pitting parents against teachers when they should be working together to help students figure things out.”
Terrazas, asked to comment on kids who fear telling parents or guardians about gender identity concerns or reproductive care because they may be abusive, said, “The school personnel are the adults in the room. If they recognize abuse, my answer is to report it to protect the child.”
Nayomi Valdez, director of public policy at the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico, decried the House GOP effort.
“This attack plays politics with young lives and is another attempt to confuse New Mexican families, stoke fear and stigmatize specific types of health care,” Valdez wrote in an email.
“Instead of censoring information, we should be encouraging young people to seek vital, safe, and trusted facts about their health and well-being,” she added.
It’s unclear how school boards and district administrators in New Mexico will respond to the GOP initiative.
Santa Fe school board President Sarah Boses declined to comment on the parent consent letter.
Officials from Santa Fe Public Schools’ Office of Student Wellness did not respond to requests for comment.
Terrazas said Republicans created the consent form in part because the new law’s language on parent oversight is “ambiguous” and has left some parents “concerned about what their communication is with their children in school.”
A father of five children, including two teens who are in the public school system, Terrazas said, “I want to know what my kids are learning and what is going on with them, and I want to be part of my kids’ parenting and education. There are a lot of parents out there who want to preserve their God-given fundamental right to parenting.”
Correction: The original story said there is a provision in HB 7 allowing school personnel to not share student information about such issues as reproductive rights, gender-affirming care and abortion with parents. While there is no requirement in the law for them to do so, there is also nothing prohibiting them from doing so.