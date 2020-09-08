New Mexico Republicans outlined an agenda centering on the economy, crime and education Tuesday as they enter a key stretch of what pollsters see as an uphill battle to try to retake the Roundhouse in November.
All 101 Republicans running for state seats in November are adopting proposals called "The Fair Deal," released under the banner of “Respect New Mexico” — a group funded by state House and Senate Republican leadership political committees.
“There are too many people who are OK with New Mexicans getting a raw deal,” Rep. Jane Powdrell-Culbert, R-Corrales, said at a virtual news conference. “We need people who work for New Mexicans, who believe in getting New Mexicans a fair deal. That’s what our legislative agenda is all about.”
"Fair Deal" was also the name Democratic President Harry Truman gave to his liberal domestic policy proposals including national health insurance and a higher minimum wage.
While all 112 legislative seats are on the ballot in the Nov. 3 election, Republicans likely face a tough climb in their bid to alter the balance of power in Santa Fe. Democrats hold nearly two-thirds of House seats and have a 26-16 majority in the Senate.
House Minority Leader Jim Townsend said the agenda being put forward by Republicans consists of proposals that aim to convince some Democrats to vote for GOP candidates.
“The proposals coming out of Respect New Mexico are proposals that will bring more unity to the House and Senate than there’s been before,” said Townsend, R-Artesia. “There are many issues we’ve talked about that those moderate people on the other side will quickly fall in lockstep with.”
House Speaker Brian Egolf, a Santa Fe Democrat, pushed back on that notion Tuesday, calling the agenda “merely a regurgitation of decade-old policies that will leave New Mexicans behind."
Egolf also tied Republicans in the Legislature to “[President] Donald Trump’s failed policies and hateful rhetoric" and claimed they "have stayed silent in the face of racism, division and Trump’s failed response to COVID-19."
“Just as a leopard can’t change its spots, Republicans can’t hide that they voted against protecting New Mexicans with preexisting conditions, early childhood education funding and public safety reform,” he added.
While Republicans could flip some Senate seats, Democrats may also turn some GOP seats as well, making it unlikely Republicans will regain the majority in that chamber, longtime New Mexico pollster Brian Sanderoff said.
“It would be an uphill battle for the Republicans to take over either of the legislative chambers,” Sanderoff said.
Adding to that difficulty are recent polls showing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a sizable lead over Trump in New Mexico, a trend that could push more New Mexicans to support Democrats down the ballot, Sanderoff said.
An Albuquerque Journal poll released Sunday found 54 percent of voters said they would choose Biden, versus 39 percent for Trump.
Tuesday’s news conference was light on the specifics of the Republican agenda, with legislators instead directing reporters to Respect New Mexico’s website.
Legislators and candidates did say they favored “sensible criminal justice reform,” “comprehensive education reform” and retooling the state’s tax system, but they did not provide more specific proposals in those areas.
In the realm of state finances, the website calls for replenishing New Mexico's reserves, improving its bond rating and “guaranteeing the solvency of our pension system.” On tax matters, Respect New Mexico is advocating ending “unfair double and triple taxation of small business” and lowering or repealing income taxes for working families.
“One business shouldn't pay more taxes than another, and one individual shouldn't pay more than another,” said state Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho.
Townsend said some former Democrats and independents have endorsed Respect New Mexico. They include House District 40 candidate Justin Salazar-Torrez, House District 37 candidate Isabella Solis and Senate District 13 candidate Michaela Chavez, a party spokesman said.
"The Fair Deal is a contrast to the overspending, higher taxes, restrictive regulations, attacks on law enforcement, divisive social issues, and other progressive policies that have increasingly gained a foothold in Santa Fe during recent legislative sessions," Respect New Mexico said in a statement Tuesday.
