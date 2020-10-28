New Mexico gives up about $1 billion in various tax breaks but has scant information showing what the state gets in return for such incentives and lost revenue, state economists told a powerful group of lawmakers Wednesday.
And as the state tries to dig out from the economic landslide brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, those loopholes may get a closer look when the Legislature convenes early next year.
House Appropriations and Finance Chairwoman Patty Lundstrum, D-Gallup, suggested lawmakers need to take a hard look at the various tax incentives offered to different industries and programs.
“We’ve got a lot of things on the book … of all these expenditures and costs to the state budget at the end of the day,” Lundstrom said. "Man, if they’re not working, we gotta get things things down or revisited because it costs a lot of money."
Economists for the Legislative Finance Committee wrote in the committee's monthly newsletter the state offers incentives for more than 100 programs or sectors through exemptions, deductions and tax credits. Those are intended to promote the economy, the general welfare of the state or a specific sector, such as a the film industry.
The largest expenses to the state in this category — expenditures separate from direct appropriations — are about $500 million in tax breaks intended to reduce the cost of food, medical care and other necessities; $350 million in tax deductions specifically for food purchases and nonprofits; and $270 million for tax breaks related to health care and prescriptions, according to Richard Anklam, president of the New Mexico Tax Research Institute.
Other expenditures, though not as large, are significant. They include film production tax credits, a $51.5 million tax break for working families, capital gains tax deductions worth $39.4 million and $36.8 million in tax credits for companies that create high-wage jobs, according to the LFC.
The state anticipates the film industry will receive about $83 million in tax credits in fiscal year 2021.
But annual reports to the Taxation and Revenue Department in general show little information on how some expenditures might benefit the state, Anklam said.
Missing from these annual reports are the number of jobs created and other details that would allow lawmakers to determine whether the programs are working, according to the LFC's October newsletter.
Long questioned by Republicans in the Legislature, several Democratic lawmakers also expressed skepticism about the efficacy of tax credits for the film industry that have made movie and TV production more attractive for companies such as Netflix.
Rep. Harry Garcia, D-Grants, bemoaned the fact that Santa Fe and Albuquerque have primarily seen the benefit of the state's film credit incentives.
Jon Clark, deputy secretary of the Economic Development Department, suggested during the meeting that Grants hire a film liaison to help recruit would-be Hollywood productions to the rural area.
Garcia said Grants has one. He added that every time he has asked state officials about the uneven benefit for rural New Mexico, he's invited to have a conversation about the issue.
"Nothing ever happens," Garcia said. "We pay taxes like everybody else does," and rural areas "deserve fair shot … rather than getting pushed aside."
Outgoing Sen. John Arthur Smith, D-Deming, the committee's longtime chairman who lost in the Democratic Party primary to challenger Neomi Martinez-Parra, also criticized the idea of funding film tax credits for the long term.
Smith mentioned that despite longstanding Democratic support for film incentives, the state has "to keep in mind they've got to pay the bills."
Smith suggested film credits during a time when the state has much less money to work with "is certainly gonna be low-hanging fruit because there’s a long history, quite frankly, of the industry going to wherever the honeymoon is, and once the honeymoon’s over, they go to the next state."
He added: "Obviously this is a debate that will go on into perpetuity and hopefully some with long memories will not be there or, God willing, will die off."
