The majority of federal stimulus funds aimed at helping small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic will prioritize the ailing tourism and hospitality industry.
Fifty-five percent of the $100 million available in federal CARES Act funds will go to hotels, restaurants, cafes and other hospitality businesses.
“The governor and Legislature know how hard this has been on your industries,” said Marquita Russel, CEO of the New Mexico Finance Authority, which will administer the grants.
The Legislature approved the use of the funds during a special one-day session last week. The money is targeted at businesses that lost revenue because of the pandemic or incurred extra expenses trying to stay afloat or adapt to it.
The application process for the funds, which starts Monday, will be rolled out over three separate and short cycles with the goal of disbursing the funds by Dec. 23, Russel said. The first round, for example, starts at noon Monday and runs until noon Thursday.
“Everyone should apply,” Russel said. “We want to get this money out to as many worthy organizations as possible.”
The New Mexico Finance Authority laid out many of the guidelines for applying for the money during a webinar Friday, though Russel cautioned that her department is updating the information “as we speak.”
The grants range from $2,000 to $50,000, based on the number of employees a business has. Business owners with no employees, for example, will be eligible for the lower amount, while those with 76 to 100 employees are eligible for the full $50,000.
“The more employees you have, the more economic stimulus you have,” Russel said in an interview before the webinar.
The grants will go to businesses with no more than 100 employees.
Because legislators also stressed the need to ensure the funds were spread around the state in equal fashion, Russel said the authority decided to commit 40 percent to rural communities. The other 60 percent will go to communities defined as urban by the number of people living there: 50,000 or more.
That definition fits Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Las Cruces, Russel said.
As an example of how that split would be determined, in terms of the hospitality industry, she said $12 million of that money would go to “hotels, motels and lodges in urban settings and $8 million to rural.”
Nonprofits, groups that benefit military veterans and organizations such as chambers of commerce are also eligible for the money.
Russel said those applying for the funds should move quickly but also ensure that all the required data — such as providing an accounting of revenue and expenses between the months of April and November — is accurate.
“Incomplete applications are not going to be accepted,” she said.
Jen Paul Schroer, secretary of the New Mexico Tourism Department, said she is glad the hospitality and tourism industry is being prioritized “knowing what the pandemic has done around the world to tourism in particular.”
Tourism Santa Fe Executive Director Randy Randall said the tourism and hospitality industry was probably hurt the most of any industry in the country.
“It consists of a whole lot of very small mom-and-pop businesses,” he said.
Those owners don’t always know about financial assistance initiatives available to help, he said, “so this program really spotlights it for them.”
A recent Pew Research Center study said New Mexico was among the states hit hardest by the pandemic in terms of the number of workers in the tourism and hospitality industry who lost their jobs.
Between February and August, that report said, over 27,000 of those workers became unemployed.
Russel said while $100 million is “a lot of money, it’s not going to be enough. There’s a lot of need out there.”
Hurry and apply in three days with all the documentation required? This state committee is clueless about small mom and pop business. These monies will go to corporate hotels and restaurants--didn't notice other tourism businesses when the division of the funds between urban and rural were mentioned.
