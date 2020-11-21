Democrats in the New Mexico Senate nominated Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque to be Senate president pro tempore, the body's top leadership post, Saturday.
“I am honored to have the support of the Democratic Caucus for President Pro Tempore as we enter what will undoubtedly be a difficult session that will require us to solve New Mexico’s many problems under unprecedented circumstances,” Stewart said in a news release.
The full Senate, which Democrats control, can confirm Stewart, a retired special-education teacher for Albuquerque Public Schools, with a majority vote during the legislative session in January.
The Democratic caucus reelected Peter Wirth of Santa Fe as Senate majority leader.
Linda Lopez of Albuquerque was elected to serve as majority whip, and Brenda McKenna of Corrales will serve as caucus chairwoman.
