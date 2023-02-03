Three of New Mexico’s 33 county election officials testified Friday against a bill advocates say would expand the right to vote and ensure free and fair elections in the state.

Rio Arriba County’s elections chief and the Republican clerks of Lea and Union counties voiced various concerns about House Bill 4, but a majority of speakers, including the Democratic clerks of the more populous Santa Fe and Doña Ana counties, urged legislators to pass the so-called voting rights protections bill.

More than 50 people offered a slew of reasons for their support or opposition to the bill at its first hearing, with each speaker given one minute to make their case. The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee only took public testimony Friday and is scheduled to debate and vote on the bill Wednesday.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community