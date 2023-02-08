Some people think 16- and 17-year-olds should be allowed to do it, and some don't.

Vote, that is. 

Two House Democrats have introduced a bill to allow 16- and 17-year olds to register as voters starting in 2024.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

