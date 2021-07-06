A small increase in pay can lead to the loss of thousands of dollars in state and federal aid for New Mexico families living on the poverty line.
Lawmakers on Tuesday discussed ways to mitigate the so-called cliff effect — a minimal increase in income that pushes a worker past the eligibility cap for food assistance, child care aid and other public benefits. The phenomenon often prevents workers from progressing up the pay scale.
"It's why people sometimes turn down salary increases and promotions," David Scrase, Cabinet secretary of the state Human Services Department, told members of the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee.
"They actually are making a rational economic decision to stay where they are because they will be worse off if they move forward just a little," Scrase added. "A 50-cent raise per hour, and they lose $8,000 worth of health care and food."
At 18.2 percent, New Mexico's poverty rate is one of the highest in the nation, topped by Louisiana and Mississippi. It's well above the national poverty rate of 12.3 percent, according to a report Scrase presented to the committee.
New Mexico's median salary, meanwhile, is one of the lowest in the nation at $43,326.
Rep. Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena, said she knows of many constituents who feel "trapped" by the cliff effect. They tell her they want to work their way off public assistance, "but I am offered a dollar an hour increase, and I lose too much."
Temporary help is on the way for many families with young children who rely on child care aid. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that New Mexico will use federal pandemic relief funds to raise the income cap for child care assistance to 350 percent of the federal poverty level from 200 percent. That brings the eligibility limit to about $93,000 for a family of four. Under the program, families could remain receiving assistance for their child if the household income rises up to 400 percent of the poverty level.
But lawmakers said they must find ways to prevent the loss of other support for low-income New Mexicans and encourage more people to return to work — and accept promotions and wage increases.
Scrase's report said one way to smooth the cliff effect for people in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program is to establish a transitional bonus, providing $200 per month for up to 18 months for those with increasing wages.
The report pointed to pilot efforts in other cities. In Stockton, Calif., authorities gave $500 per month to 125 random citizens who lived at or below the median household income level for one year. As a result, the report said, full-time employment rates among those residents increased.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.