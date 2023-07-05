The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state Constitution gives state courts the right to rule on whether a legislative map was gerrymandered for political reasons, giving Republicans hope that the current Democratic-friendly map they are challenging could be redrawn.
The Supreme Court's five-page order, issued Wednesday, says "a partisan gerrymandering claim is justiciable under Article II, Section 18 of the New Mexico Constitution." It sent the issue back to the district court with instructions to consider the GOP's partisan gerrymandering claims under criteria the court laid out.
Sen. David Gallegos, R-Eunice, one of the plaintiffs in the case, said in an interview he is "pleasantly surprised" by the court's ruling and looks forward to seeing what the lower court does now.
The Republican Party of New Mexico and six individuals filed suit in January 2022 in the 5th Judicial District Court, alleging the changes to the state's congressional districts made after the 2020 Census amounted to illegal political gerrymandering. The case later was moved to the 9th Judicial District after all the judges in the 5th District either recused themselves or were unavailable to hear the case.
The GOP contends the maps were redrawn to dilute the power of Republican voters in New Mexico’s more conservative 2nd Congressional District in Southern New Mexico by shifting some communities with large numbers of Republicans into the two northern districts where Democrats held strong advantages and then moving Democratic communities into the 2nd district.
Initially, lawyers for the defendants — including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Lt. Gov. Howie Morales and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver — asked 9th Judicial District Judge Fred T. Van Soelen to throw out the case.
Van Soelen ruled in April 2022 the case could go forward but said he would not issue a ruling until after the 2022 general election because there wasn't enough time to create new maps before the June primaries.
In July 2022, the defendants asked the state Supreme Court to halt the proceedings and rule on whether redistricting can be tried in a state court.