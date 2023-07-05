The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state Constitution gives state courts the right to rule on whether a legislative map was gerrymandered for political reasons, giving Republicans hope that the current Democratic-friendly map they are challenging could be redrawn.

The Supreme Court's five-page order, issued Wednesday, says "a partisan gerrymandering claim is justiciable under Article II, Section 18 of the New Mexico Constitution." It sent the issue back to the district court with instructions to consider the GOP's partisan gerrymandering claims under criteria the court laid out.

Sen. David Gallegos, R-Eunice, one of the plaintiffs in the case, said in an interview he is "pleasantly surprised" by the court's ruling and looks forward to seeing what the lower court does now.

