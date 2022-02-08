Seldom have smooth, moneyed lobbyists such as Raymond Sanchez taken such a terrible beating.
Sanchez for years transformed members of the New Mexico House of Representatives into toadies for the storefront lending industry that charges an annual interest rate of 175 percent.
Every attempt to lower the rate ended in defeat, usually because a mass of House members stuck up for lenders at the expense of impoverished consumers.
That ugly history dissolved late Monday when the House voted 51-18 for a reform measure that had languished for almost a decade.
House Bill 132 would reduce the maximum annual interest rate from 175 percent to 36 percent on most installment loans. An amendment to the bill allows for an additional 5 percent fee on loans of $500 or less.
The proposal next moves to the Senate, where a similar bill for a 36 percent cap passed easily last year, only to be blocked by a group of House members.
Sanchez, himself a former speaker of the state House of Representatives, will continue trying to stop HB 132. But his best chance to defeat the reformers has slipped away.
Sanchez and an army of other lobbyists had always been able to control the House debate with a hackneyed argument. They claimed a “low” 36 percent cap would preclude companies from making risky loans to people who needed cash for an emergency.
Rep. Phelps Anderson of Roswell, the only independent in the House, challenged the industry’s claims and then co-sponsored the reform bill.
Anderson, from the family that founded Atlantic Richfield oil company, knows the corporate world. He said an interest rate of 36 percent is more than enough to make small loans a profitable venture.
Republican legislators typically had closed ranks to help storefront lenders, arguing the free market should establish loan rates. Their firewall collapsed Monday.
Eight Republicans voted for the 36 percent cap. Newly appointed Rep. Brian Baca of Los Lunas was one of them. Freshman Rep. Joshua Hernandez of Rio Rancho was another who took a stand for consumers.
Also voting for the bill was Rep. Cathrynn Brown, an attorney from Carlsbad and perhaps the most conservative member of the Legislature. She seldom supports initiatives by Democrats but made an exception for a bill to drive out predatory lenders.
They bucked their party’s leadership. Rep. Rod Montoya, the Republican whip from Farmington, resorted to false claims. Montoya said credit unions can charge 55 percent interest rates, but storefront lenders were to operate at a lower rate.
His statement brought a fast rebuttal from Juan Fernández, president and CEO of the Credit Union Association of New Mexico. Credit unions charge no more than 28 percent on loans. They are outnumbered 3 to 1 by storefront lenders, but credit unions offer a better deal for consumers.
Forty-two Democrats voted for the reform bill, including Rep. Tara Lujan, D-Santa Fe. The issue was personal for her.
“I took out one of those high-interest loans while in my early 20s,” Lujan told me. “I was fortunate to be working full-time. I paid off the loan as soon as I could after I realized how much it was costing me.”
Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo, carried the reform measure again this year.
“It’s really a financial pandemic,” she said of triple-digit loan rates.
Herrera made a smart move by mentioning the 36 percent rate was endorsed by groups ranging from the Navajo Nation to the New Mexico and Hispano chambers of commerce.
Two Democrats still voted against the measure to cut the interest rate.
They were Reps. Eliseo Alcon of Milan and Ambrose Castellano of Las Vegas.
Alcon last year carried the industry’s pitch.
If there had to be a reduction in the interest rate, he said, it should be to 99 percent.
His rewriting of the bill started a clash with the Senate. The confrontation led nowhere, but that kept 175 percent interest rates in place.
Other Democrats drifted away from supporting a more recent call for a 99 percent interest rate on loans of $1,100 or less.
Reps. Dayan Hochman-Vigil of Albuquerque, Patty Lundstrom of Gallup and Micaela Cadena of Mesilla introduced a bill seeking 99 percent rates on smaller loans and 36 percent for larger ones.
They didn’t try to amend Herrera’s bill by pursuing the higher rate. Instead, Cadena sponsored the tamer amendment for a 5 percent fee on loans of $500 or less.
The night’s most obvious flip-flop came from retiring Rep. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales. It was Ely who pushed through a floor amendment last year that would have expanded the 99 percent interest rate.
Not this time. Ely picked up his microphone and endorsed Herrera’s bill for 36 percent rates. He called her proposal one of the more important measures he’d seen.
It was just as important last year. What’s changed is 2022 is an election year.
A riled voter base is tired of 175 percent interest rates. All those voices finally drowned out Sanchez and the rest of the lobbyists.
Three reasons that the House finally voted for this reform:
1. House members who see the need for reform reform and support.
2. Advocacy groups who have long recognized the damage caused by predatory lending and seek to end it to protect the poor and working poor from the legalized loan sharks.
3. Ordinary citizens who have told their House Reps. and Senators that they are fed up with the predatory lending practices, and that they expect their elected officials to finally vote in the interests of the little guy and little gal, and not buy the B.S. pushed by the predatory loan companies lobbyists. Be sure to keep reminded your elected officials of your strong interest in their doing right by ordinary people!
I think there is a couple things that this article glosses over which are worth pointing out:
- That 5% is on a per-loan basis, and is not an annualized rate, but the rest of the rates in the article are APR.
- However, that 5% can only be charged once per customer per year, so it doesn't make sense to annualize it.
The net result of this, though, is that this effectively doesn't change the max fees you can be charged if you take out a single two-week pay day loan per year. (175% APR is 6.7% on a two week loan, 36% APR is 1.4%, so the 5% allowed fee almost exactly covers that difference). However, the huge reduction in max fees remains for those borrowers who are rolling their pay day loans over continuously.
It will be interesting to see, though, if you end up seeing those who default on their pay day loans hopping between providers and getting charged that 5% fee multiple times per year. I'm not sure how common that is.
LONG OVERDUE AND DISGUSTING THAT THE BIG BANKS ARE THE ACTUAL PEOPLE BEHIND THE SHYLOCKING PRACTICES ! AND ABOUT TIME THEY WERE HELD ACCOUNTABLE AND PUT OUT OF BUSINESS, AT LEAST IN THIS ONE AREA. THANK YOU LEGISLATORS FOR SEEING THE LIGHT.
Kudos to the columnist for applying the light of public exposure to this issue. Please keep up the good work.
42 Democrats, 8 Republicans -- maybe as close to bi-partisan as will happen.
Seems maybe too many Democrats are what we used to call "round-heeled" -- give 'em money/power bargains, and they'll do what you pay for.
Yes, this was not a right/left issue really. I am a conservative D, and normally anything Left Wing Susie proposes is not something I would support. But this was a no-brainer, and actually it needs another pass at it, to limit interest to 18%, 36% is still far too high. Maybe next year, now that the lobbyist power has been broken, a lower rate can be approved. Progress comes slowly to NM. Kinda like Gov. Wallace said.......
Finally and hopefully this column will continue to report the progress as this industry has SO much money to pay lobbyists and its victims obviously have nothing in terms of power or money...not predatory lending , it's financial and psychological torture of poor families
LOL Rep. Cathrynn Brown does not generally support Democratic initiatives. Maybe instead of looking at who sponsors the bill, these politicians need to look at the substance--if it is good (benefits the public etc) support it. Having observed the legislative process in NM for some time, I think politicians should stop acting like children--(its not the senate version, so we don't support it etc) and pass legislation that benefits the state and its peoples.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Bravo to the 8 Republicans who voted for this bill. They are, every one, to be congratulated and thanked. Shame to the few Democrats who supported predatory lenders. And, finally, Milan gets credit for shining a strong light on this issue.
Amen, John Cook. Amen.
