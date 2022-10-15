A Republican who was disqualified from running for the seat in the past and a onetime Democratic lawmaker who left the seat for an unsuccessful congressional bid are competing for the state House District 40 seat on Nov. 8.

Democrat Joseph Sanchez, 44, who bested incumbent Rep. Roger Montoya, D-Velarde, in the June primary election, will face Republican Jerald Steve McFall, 64.

In 2016, McFall registered to run for both the House 40 seat and that 3rd Congressional District seat Sanchez later ran for and found himself disqualified for competing in both races. He said in an interview last week he was planning to withdraw from one of those races and pursue the other but “we messed up and didn’t get the paperwork in” to clarify the situation. McFall did run for the congressional seat in 2018, losing to then-incumbent U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan; he tried again this year but didn’t make the ballot.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

