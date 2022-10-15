A Republican who was disqualified from running for the seat in the past and a onetime Democratic lawmaker who left the seat for an unsuccessful congressional bid are competing for the state House District 40 seat on Nov. 8.
Democrat Joseph Sanchez, 44, who bested incumbent Rep. Roger Montoya, D-Velarde, in the June primary election, will face Republican Jerald Steve McFall, 64.
In 2016, McFall registered to run for both the House 40 seat and that 3rd Congressional District seat Sanchez later ran for and found himself disqualified for competing in both races. He said in an interview last week he was planning to withdraw from one of those races and pursue the other but “we messed up and didn’t get the paperwork in” to clarify the situation. McFall did run for the congressional seat in 2018, losing to then-incumbent U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan; he tried again this year but didn’t make the ballot.
McFall said he is running a grassroots, meet-the-people campaign for the state House where he is out and about talking to as many people in Colfax and Mora counties, which make up most of the district, as he can. (The district also includes small pieces of Rio Arriba, Taos and San Miguel counties.)
A native of Raton and farmer, McFall said based on his encounters with residents in his district, “for the most part, everybody wants the border secure, better education and the crime rate [addressed].”
In Mora County, he said, people still want help as they struggle to recover from the devastating Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and its aftermath, which included flash flooding.
“It’s been six months [since the start of that fire] and there’s hundreds of people who still don’t have electricity,” McFall said. “I’m a farm boy and I could get electricity back on down there — it’s just two wires, negative and positive.”
He said if elected he would do his best to eliminate red tape that slows governmental aid to residents in disaster areas, push for changes to bail practices that will keep people accused of violent crime behind bars until their trial and find a way to get parents more involved in their children’s education.
On that last point, McFall said, “I don’t think you can mandate anything; parents need to be held accountable. I don’t want to make a rule or a law, but if that kid is falling behind, you make every effort to get ahold of the parent and say, ‘You have to do a better job.’ ”
McFall also favors pay raises for educators who have earned it, rather than across-the-board raises for them, as the state provided this year. Ineffective teachers need to be removed from the system, he said.
Northern New Mexico has long been a Democratic stronghold; according to the Princeton Gerrymandering Project’s analysis of recent statewide elections, House District 40 votes for Democrats by an average of 67 percent. However, McFall maintains the areas hit by the fire are slowly turning Republican, citing conversations he has had with voters and seeing more Republican campaign signs than in the past, and he feels he has a chance of taking a seat long held by Democrats.
McFall said serving in the Legislature doesn’t necessarily mean you have to introduce new bills. Rather, he said, lawmakers “just have to open the law book and gut the regulations out of it. So many regulations keep business from coming here, keep business from thriving. Let’s go through every single law on the book and see if they are relevant or producing positive results.”
By contrast, Sanchez said he’s ready to return to the Roundhouse and jump in right away to pitch or co-sponsor legislation he supports. Like McFall, he thinks education and crime will be two of the top issues facing legislators in the 2023 session, which is scheduled to begin in mid-January.
“We need to turn it around,” Sanchez said of the state’s public education system, which is generally at or near the bottom of most national rankings. “I’m not going to pretend to be an expert in education ... but we need to tap into experts who can show us how to turn this around. It seems like we are putting a lot of money into education and we need to figure out how to make that money the most effective.
“We’re not moving the needle,” he said, adding he supports the pay raises given to teachers this year.
Regarding the push to enact stronger laws keeping violent offenders and suspects behind bars, Sanchez said the state should do more to prepare those incarcerated for post-prison life.
“What tools are we giving them to adapt?” he said, adding it’s too early for him to prepare specific legislative ideas for the next session. “Are we helping them get a certificate, build a résumé, get an associate degree? I don’t see that [happening yet].
“At the end of the day, there’s bad people and they need to be behind bars. That’s the bottom line,” Sanchez said. “But there are people who need to be rehabilitated and we need to give them the tools to help them turn their lives around.”
Sanchez said in an email he supports “stricter laws for violent offenders. We have bad laws that have been passed in our state allowing criminals to be put back out on the streets. ... What we have now is not working. Crime is out of control.”
Sanchez said the state must do more to attract businesses to New Mexico, which will help with job creation and the growth of the economy. He said the state has to continue to support the oil and gas industries, which are largely responsible for funding the state budget, until it can come up with new revenue sources to match that industry’s financial impact.
He said he wants lawmakers to look at how the state taxes those out-of-state businesses that want to set up shop in New Mexico with an eye toward possible revisions to those policies.
“I support providing incentives to businesses looking to relocate or start up in New Mexico,” he wrote in an email. “These policies need to result in job creation and in new businesses contributing to our tax base. ... We need to look at what other states around us are doing to attract business that our state is not doing.”
All signs point to a 2023 legislative session that will try, once again, to address the issue of the state’s alcohol problem and its impact on residents. New Mexico usually ranks among the top states for drunken-driving incidents. A recent New Mexico In Depth report said New Mexicans die of alcohol-related causes at nearly three times the national average, with alcohol killing nearly 1,900 residents in 2020.
Some lawmakers are talking about raising taxes on alcohol to dissuade people from buying so much beer, wine and spirits. Sanchez is dubious about that idea.
“People are probably going to buy that alcohol whether you tax them or don’t tax them,” he said. “At the end of the day, does that [extra tax] take food away from their families? I don’t know. We have to look at the root causes of this issue.”
Sanchez said he is also concerned about the shortage of health care professionals in the state.
“There’s a thousand things [to consider],” he said. “We have a lot of things we have to fix. But if you try to fix everything, you aren’t going to fix anything.”