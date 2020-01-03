After indirectly criticizing state Sen. Richard Martinez for driving drunk, news has surfaced that Rio Arriba County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo, who is challenging Martinez for his seat, also has a drunken driving conviction.
"At the age of 18, that was 24 years ago, I also had a DWI conviction," Jaramillo acknowledged during a phone call Friday, after the news was first reported by a local television station. But the circumstances and the aftermath, he says, are entirely different.
Jaramillo, who is a chief of staff at Los Alamos National Laboratory, announced his candidacy Thursday for Senate District 5, becoming the first primary challenger to aim for Martinez's seat in years.Martinez has been the district's state senator since 2001 and worked as a magistrate for more than a decade before that.
He was convicted of aggravated DWI and reckless driving charges after slamming his Mercedes SUV into a Jeep at an Española intersection, injuring two people.
Jaramillo argues that although he also has a drunken driving conviction, the circumstances are different.
"At 18 I owned up to my mistake. I pled guilty, and I faced the consequences," Jaramillo said. "I learned from my mistake and I went back to talk to people about the effects a mistake could make.
"I did that at 18 years old versus somebody who's not saying anything at 67 years old," Jaramillo added.
Martinez did not immediately return a phone call Friday from The New Mexican seeking comment.
Prior to the 1996 conviction, Jaramillo said he submitted to an alcohol screening test and found a counselor. He said he returned to high schools in Northern New Mexico after graduating from college to talk about the impact of driving drunk "and how a bad decision could change your life forever."
He also took part in a Mothers Against Drunk Driving impact panel and attended DWI school, which was mandatory for drunken driving charges in New Mexico at that time, he added.
"It was my first year in college, my first semester away from home and it was a bad mistake," Jaramillo said.
In a statement Jaramillo posted on his Facebook page late Thursday night, the county commissioner criticized Martinez because he "never showed remorse or apologized to his constituents or the victims," a situation that is "astronomically different" from his own conviction, Jaramillo wrote.
On Thursday, Jaramillo said in a statement his campaign sent along with his candidacy announcement that he's running for office because Northern New Mexico needs a voice that will "prioritize equity and represent our values of decency."
Before news of his own drunken driving conviction surfaced, Jaramillo urged his Facebook friends on New Year's Eve not to drink and drive.
Oops, there goes the race, just another drunk.......
Also very glad to see a journalist doing their job of digging for the facts.
