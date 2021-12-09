As a child, Brittany Poss was enamored with those revolving globes typically found in classrooms and libraries.
“It’s just interesting to think of the many people all around the world, this huge place, who are having the same experience I’m having, but really far away,” the 34-year-old Las Cruces native said in an interview at the state Capitol.
Now she’s making maps every day for the Legislature. They’re redistricting maps, part of the once-a-decade effort to draw boundaries for Congress, state legislative seats and the state Public Education Commission.
Poss is a cartographer, even though her degrees from the University of New Mexico are all political science-related.
And she’s involved in a process that affects who holds political power, causes controversy and, quite often, prompts lawsuits.
She leaves those matters to others to worry about as she works with about a half-dozen other mapmakers in a map room on the third floor of the Capitol, working on any number of geographical recipes to find the perfect maps for the job.
But, Poss adds, “There is not a perfect map out there that exists.”
Poss was born on Independence Day to a woman who did a variety of things, including journalism, and a man who invented pecan-sorting machines.
“Very smart,” she said of her dad. She said she was 8 years old when she realized all the fireworks going off around her were not in celebration of her birthday.
She initially harbored dreams of being a teacher — “I guess I like explaining things to people” — but gravitated toward politics, earning a master’s degree in political science.
After working a number of jobs, including in the office of equity and inclusion for the city of Albuquerque, she began working for Brian Sanderoff’s Research & Polling Inc. in 2015.
The Legislature hired Sanderoff’s team to create the maps for the legislative redistricting process.
In an email, Sanderoff wrote that he hired Poss because “her enthusiasm and willingness to take on any challenge seemed too good to be true. But she has always delivered.”
Though she was not educated as a cartographer, Poss picked up the trade by learning the Geographical Information Systems mapping software program.
Though her work as director of data and analytics for Research & Polling Inc. does not usually include creating maps, she has become fond of the process.
“People can imagine where their lives exist on a map,” Poss said. “You can imagine your neighborhood and park and street. It connects you in a way that raw numbers can’t. Most people are really visual, and that’s a big part of it.”
There are several key principles to follow when it comes to redistricting maps, she said.
One is to ensure equal populations among all districts — a little more than 32,000 each is the goal this time for the state House — some of which have grown in population since 2010 and some of which have seen a decline.
Districts should be compact and should adhere to minority voting rights protected under the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
It’s also important to maintain the integrity of existing county boundaries and not split up neighborhoods. And honoring existing communities of interest — a term Poss says can be defined a number of ways — is paramount.
“It’s officially keeping people who are similar to each other together — people with similar interests, similar socioeconomic backgrounds and neighborhoods, but it’s sort of [interpreted] in the eyes of the beholder,” she said of the term.
Since the redistricting process started in the summer with the creation of the Citizens Redistricting Committee, citizens, advocacy and special interest groups and others have proposed dozens of maps to help with the process.
Ultimately, that committee suggested three maps for each
of the political entities in question.
That committee held more than a dozen public meetings to solicit input on the maps. Poss attended most, learning about what the land and environment meant to the people who inhabited and worked it — the acequia stewards, the ranchers and those with roots going back hundreds of years who farm and cook and want to hold on to long-held traditions.
Just driving to those meetings gave her a new perspective of mapping.
“We sit in an office, look at the [boundary] lines, but until you really drive from Santa Fe to Las Vegas, [N.M.,] you don’t really understand what the Pecos River looks like,” she said. “Driving really makes it easier to understand what a good district looks like; it helps you understand the character of districts and communities of interest.”
Since the special session began Monday, lawmakers have also proposed maps, some based on the committee proposals, some not.
They can bring those maps to Poss and her colleagues to review, check data and draw up on a computer.
She said she can make a map from scratch in a day or two, but if it’s a map based on an existing proposal, it takes less time.
She said she understands why some lawmakers are concerned about how the process might affect them.
“Every time we start any type of redistricting project, every legislator from the school board to Congress says, ‘I don’t want to lose my district,’ because they love their constituents,” she said.
“And just as much as people don’t want to lose constituents, constituents don’t want to lose legislators.”
Though many might see maps as a path to treasure or happiness — think of the Forrest Fenn story — Poss sees them as “a way to understand ourselves.”
“When you are at your house and in your front yard, you have one image of you neighborhood,” Poss said.
“But when you have satellite imagery of your neighborhood, it’s a different perspective. Maps are a different way of perceiving the world around you,” she added.
And yet, it may be years before she returns to making maps.
“It’s so weird,” Poss said of the redistricting mapping process. “You become an expert in this thing you don’t get an opportunity to do again for the next
10 years. It’s a lot of knowledge I won’t need for a whole decade.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.