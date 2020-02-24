Lyla June Johnston, who'd mounted a short-lived challenge to state House Speaker Brian Egolf in House District 47, said Monday she was abandoning the campaign to concentrate on "youth-led" climate policy.
“I’m excited to announce that we will redirect momentum from the District 47 race to the youth-led climate movement," Johnston said in a news release Monday. "Rather than simply investing in a single candidacy, we are working to center the climate crisis in the Roundhouse and at the ballot box statewide."
Johnston in early December announced she was running for the Democratic nomination in June from the Santa Fe County district, criticizing Egolf and other Democrats for not doing enough to deal with climate change.
She earned a degree in environmental anthropology from Stanford and is now pursuing her Ph.D. in sustainable food systems online from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She works as a community organizer in Santa Fe.
“The purpose of this campaign was to drive the issue of the climate crisis and the related issues of racial, economic, gender, and environmental justice into the limelight," Johnston said in her news release. "Its purpose was to make space for people-powered solutions and demands as we rise to face the greatest challenge of our time. This campaign was never about me as an individual and was never limited to District 47, but was intended to serve the world."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
