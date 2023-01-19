After being ousted as chairwoman of the committee that helps shape the state budget, Rep. Patty Lundstrom offered an immodest assessment of herself.

Lundstrom, D-Gallup, authorized a statement saying she's spent her 22 years in the Legislature "protecting our female and minority populations."

Many women and men would disagree with her. In the last four years, Lundstrom twice voted to keep on the books a 1969 law criminalizing abortion.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-490-1048.

