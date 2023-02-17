A bill favored by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that would cut the state's gross receipts tax in an attempt to benefit New Mexico's small businesses has been sent back to the drawing board.

Members of the House Taxation and Revenue Committee unanimously voted to temporarily table House Bill 367, which would lower the state’s gross receipts tax rate an additional quarter-percent — from 5% to 4.625% in total when including a reduction from last year — and create a deduction for a range of services small businesses contract out to other vendors, such as accounting, legal and payroll work.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, was a priority for Lujan Grisham, who announced just a week ago her plan to reduce the gross receipts tax again this year.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.