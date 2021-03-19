A spokesman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said late Friday the possibility of holding a special session to legalize cannabis was “on the table.”
But Tripp Stelnicki said a Senate floor debate on House Bill 12 — which would legalize recreational use for adults 21 and over and create a path for production and sales — “might still happen.”
As state lawmakers headed into the final hours of the 60-day legislative session, which ends at noon Saturday, a vote of approval on the Senate floor was the last hurdle for HB 12, one of the top priorities of the 2021 session for the governor and many Democrats in the Legislature. Lujan Grisham has said she would sign such a measure.
But the chamber hadn’t yet taken up a debate on the bill. It was debating other last-minute measures and was expected to continue, possibly into early Saturday morning.
The House also was debating bills late Friday night.
“We’re trying to broker it on both sides,” Stelnicki said of the cannabis bill. “If it doesn’t happen [by noon Saturday], a special session is on the table. But our first preference is it to happen by 12 o’clock tomorrow.”
Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, whose cannabis legalization bill was rejected in a Senate committee this week, sent a text Friday night saying he was “working hard to save it.”
Supporters have been waiting eagerly for some form of cannabis legislation to make its way through both chambers of the Legislature. At least five measures were introduced, along with numerous amendments.
The Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this week narrowed the last of those contenders down to one — HB 12, co-sponsored by Reps. Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque and Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe. That bill quickly gained momentum and passed the House.
The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, told Martínez and Romero the bill had a number of problems. Cervantes, who said he was not in support of legalizing cannabis, told the sponsors their bill was full of sloppy language and provisions that conflict with current law.
“For those following marijuana legislation and assuming I was stalling the process, know that I’ve learned we will see a substantially rewritten bill today with fewer than 24 hours and zero committee on what it might be,” Cervantes tweeted just before 12:30 p.m. Friday. “Getting the picture?”
Asked on Twitter whether he had suggested that the sponsors substantially rewrite the bill because its proposed language was inconsistent with New Mexico law, Cervantes responded, “Agree. Proponents have had years and most recently the past two months to write an intelligible bill. Wonder why it is being almost entirely rewritten today? Wonder why proponents are rewriting at this stage?”
The proposal would legalize possession of up to 2 ounces of cannabis or 16 ounces of extract for adults 21 and older, as well as allow New Mexicans to apply for a license to grow and sell cannabis.
It would task the state Regulation and Licensing Department with most of the program’s oversight. In its current version, the department would begin issuing licenses April 1, 2022.
Lujan Grisham brought up the idea of a special session, which could happen fairly soon, Stelnicki said.
“It’s important enough, and we’re close enough, that it would warrant an extra effort to get it done,” he said.
Stelnicki said lawmakers in both major political parties seem to agree with a “general framework” of legalizing cannabis.
But, he said, “there’s so many other priorities, and we’re in a time crunch.”
Before 9:30 p.m. Friday, Chris Nordstrum, a spokesman for Senate Democrats, wrote in a text message that cannabis legalization wasn’t on the chamber’s agenda.
“While anything could happen between now and 12 tomorrow, cannabis bill not currently planned for debate on the floor,” he wrote.
Romero and Martínez issued a statement just before 10 p.m. Friday urging passage of a bill to legalize cannabis — one way or another.
“We need to legalize adult-use cannabis tonight or in a special session,” the statement said. “It’s now up to the Senate to have a vote. House Bill 12 puts forward New Mexico’s best opportunity to establish a multi-million-dollar industry with a framework that prioritizes social justice and equal opportunity for our communities.
“The Governor has made a commitment to sign a bill that represents our shared principles,” the statement continued, “and we welcome any avenue, to do so. New Mexico is ready.”
Later Friday night, Sen. Jacob Candelaria, an Albuquerque Democrat, said in a text: “It grows as it goes. See y’all in special session.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
For the love of God can our politicians do anything besides waffle around the issues? They literally need to Pee-Pee or get off the pot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.