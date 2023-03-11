Every statewide elected official except the highest-ranking one — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — would get a hefty raise this year under a bill the Senate passed Saturday.

The decision to exclude the chief executive from a proposal to add nearly $60,000 to officials' base salaries came amid concerns first raised late Friday the governor would be breaking the law if she signed a bill giving herself a raise.

"I see many sections of the [Governmental Conduct Act] that would be implicated and, in fact, language that would suggest that the governor signing the legislation that would affect her financial interests would be a fourth-degree felony," Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, said Friday night.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.