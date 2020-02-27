From dinners to receptions to golf promotion, lobbyists reported spending around $195,000 on legislators during the 2020 session, according to New Mexico's secretary of state.
But ethics experts say there are important holes in what the state requires lobbyists to disclose.
The data currently available only shows expenses of $500 or more during the session, and a more complete report won't be available until May. But even the more detailed documents don't require information on which bills lobbyists were supporting — or which lawmakers were being wined and dined.
“You’re left there as a legislator wondering what’s really going on,” said Sen. Jeff Steinborn, a Las Cruces Democrat who for years has fought for more lobbying disclosure.
Steinborn introduced legislation in past sessions that would require lobbyists to disclose the bills being lobbied for so people can “finally get a full picture of the forces at work” in the Roundhouse.
There are many other holes in current reports, too.
The New Mexico Golf Tourism Alliance reported spending $28,000 on "golf promotion" for state legislators Feb. 5, but it turns out the phone number it provided on the lobbyist form belongs to the New Mexico State University golf course.
The general manager who picked up the phone Thursday said he didn't know what the New Mexico Golf Tourism Alliance was and didn't know what it might have spent $28,000 on during the session.
"We don't have a golf tourism alliance to the best of my knowledge," general manager Jason White said.
The phone number Presbyterian Health Plan included on its lobbyist form filed with the secretary of state was disconnected when The New Mexican called it Thursday.
"Welcome to Verizon Wireless," it said. "Your call cannot be completed as dialed."
Presbyterian did not disclose who was invited to its $16,094.23 dinner on Jan. 22 for "NM Legislators and guests" at the Hilton Santa Fe, nor did it say whether it was lobbying for a specific bill or issue.
The phone number provided by LES, a Nebraska-based energy company, rang without anyone picking up.
LES spent $2,231 on a Jan. 27 dinner at Inn of the Anasazi. It reported 14 legislators were invited, most of them Republican, as well as Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Secretary Sarah Propst and Environment Department Secretary Jim Kenney. Other invitees included Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen and Senate Minority Leader Stuart Ingle.
It's unclear which pieces of legislation the company was lobbying for because it's not required to say.
Lobbyist Michael Bowen reported spending $20,769.11 on a Feb. 11 reception and dinner at the Santa Fe Hilton to which "all Legislators," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Lt. Governor Howie Morales were invited.
Yet the report did not say whom Bowen was working for or which organization was hosting the dinner. Bowen is registered as having four employers: the New Mexico Mining Association, the New Mexico Municipal League, the Pecos Valley Artesian Conservancy District and the The Emissary Group, LLC.
Bowen did not return a phone call Thursday.
The lack of disclosure in lobbyist reports can breed public distrust of politicians and lead to political apathy and disillusionment, said Heather Ferguson, executive director of Common Cause New Mexico.
Many believe that "everyone is getting money lavishly spent on them during the session," Ferguson said.
"We know that’s not the case," she added, but the members of the public "have lost their faith and trust, and these little nuggets of disclosure is precisely what happens to rebuild that trust."
Some of the organizations that filed reports were forthcoming when contacted.
Demis Foster, executive director of Santa Fe-based Conservation Voters of New Mexico, said the Jan. 29 event her organization put on at the Inn & Spa at Loretto was an annual reception to give the group's Luminaria Award to a legislator that has promoted conservation causes. The group spent $17,182.36 on the event.
Foster said the event wasn't aimed at supporting any specific pieces of legislation but that the organization talked about its "big vision priorities," such as climate policy and protecting the environment.
"Our organization is transparent about what we do with the Legislature," she said. "I think transparency is a good thing."
