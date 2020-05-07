Lobbyists in New Mexico have spent around $763,000 on campaign contributions and meals for lawmakers so far this year, with oil company Chevron accounting for more than half of that sum and making direct political payments to dozens of state legislators.
Chevron, through its lobbyist Patrick Killen, gave $2,400 each to more than three dozen legislators ranging from Republicans to progressive Democrats, and $2,500 to Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, according to data provided by the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office.
The majority of those payments were made in mid-April, after oil prices had already plummeted amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The outsize contributions by Chevron and other oil and gas companies continue a recent trend of big spending by the industry on New Mexico politics, said Kathleen Sabo, executive director of New Mexico Ethics Watch. A March report by Sabo’s group and Common Cause New Mexico said oil and gas lobbyists spent $11.5 million in the state from 2017-20.
“Chevron’s contributions are historically high and I suspect we’ll see them rise throughout the year as we get closer to the election,” Sabo said.
By far the largest expenditure during the period from Jan. 1 through May 4 was a $350,000 payment made by lobbyist Stephen Perry on behalf of Chevron to the political action committee New Mexico Strong, which is based in Austin, Texas.
While that group only spent around $16,000 between last October and April, in the past it has paid for mailers, website development and television ads in support of Republican candidates. In 2018, the group paid for mailers and ads opposing Stephanie Garcia Richard, who was ultimately elected as land commissioner.
The oil giant was an equal-opportunity spender on New Mexico’s so-called legislative caucus committees. Its lobbyist Perry, who is also based in Texas, gave $9,800 each to the New Mexico House Republican Campaign Committee and the Brian Egolf Speaker Fund, which is the Democratic political committee in the state House.
Overall, lobbyists spent around $578,000 in campaign contributions and around $184,000 in expenses on meals, beverages and entertainment, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
Other large expenditures included a roughly $10,500 “meet and greet” for state legislators at Santa Fe’s Inn and Spa at Loretto paid for by lobbyist Scott Smart on behalf of the Eastern New Mexico University System.
There was also around $10,000 spent on a Restaurant Martín dinner for legislators by lobbyist Joseph Thompson on behalf of telecommunications conglomerate Comcast.
Other energy companies opened their checkbooks as well. NGL Energy Partners, an oil transportation, storage and marketing company, spent $25,000 on 15 state legislators through its lobbyist Robert Romero.
The railroads got into the game, too, with Union Pacific giving $9,500 to nine Democratic legislators.
The National Rifle Association, through lobbyist Tara Reilly-Mica, spent over $7,000, mostly on “legislative postcards.”
Sabo of Ethics Watch said total contributions by energy lobbyists could be lower in 2020 than in 2018 because of the oil price crash and because there’s no election for governor or land commissioner this year.
“I don’t expect the funding to be as high given the bottom falling out of the oil and gas industry,” she said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.