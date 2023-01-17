3:26 p.m.: The speech is over. Lujan Grisham called for a rafter of new policies she intends to push this year. Some are things she has already discussed or included in her budget request, such as more funding for homelessness and to help renters and homeowners, building an abortion clinic in Southern New Mexico and codifying the right to an abortion into state law.
Other major new policies Lujan Grisham called for included creating a New Mexico Health Care Authority as a step to get New Mexico closer to universal health care; free food at school for all children; an assault weapons ban; universal child care; big funding boosts for water and broadband; and 4% raises for New Mexico’s teachers, who Lujan Grisham said are already the best paid in the Southwest.
********************
3:25 p.m.: Lujan Grisham said the state will provide $100 million to survivors of the historic Hermits Peak and Calf canyon Fire, which burned over 340,000 acres and destroyed property and lands in the spring and summer. She said the money will help New Mexicans still waiting on federal aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is in the process of setting up some field claims offices in the Santa Fe, Las Vegas and Mora areas to help those residents.
She said her administration will not rest until "FEMA does right by us" in terms of administering $2.5 billion in financial aid for communities charred by the blaze -- especially since the fire was a byproduct of a federal prescribed burn gone wrong.
She painted New Mexico as being on the move with its economy and education, public health and public safety — "not rushing to catch up, but ready to lead the way," she said.
She ended the speech on another positive note, saying when the sun rises tomorrow over the state "it will rise over a place where each new day is an opportunity for progress, for greatness, for big dreams to be made real."
********************
3:11 p.m.: Speaking of the recent spate of shootings that hit homes and offices of elected officials in Albuquerque over the past month, Lujan Grisham first thanked law enforcement agencies for apprehending some suspects in the crimes and said more needs to be done to protect New Mexicans at home and work.
"I believe everyone here is clear that we have so much more to do," when it comes to protecting "lives and livelihoods" in the state, Lujan Grisham said.
Lujan Grisham noted that over 1,000 guns are stolen in Albuquerque each year and called for a ban on assault weapons — a comment that drew a standing ovation from many Democrats in the room and which netted a noticeable silence from Republicans in the chamber.
She also wants a measure to allow victims of gun violence to bring civil lawsuits against firearms manufacturers and the creation of criminal penalties for adults who fail to secure or lock up a gun that an unsupervised minor gets ahold of.
"We can save lives and protect futures," Lujan Grisham said.
********************
3:02 p.m.: Speaking of education priorities, Lujan Grisham said she is calling for free meals for every student in the state. She will put an additional $20 million into school kitchen programs that provide healthy food. This "Kid's Kitchen" program the state will "literally provide food for thought," Lujan Grisham said.
She also said she wants to revamp special education services and add more supports for special education teachers, though she provided no further details in the speech.
To better support educators, the governor said, "I'm proposing New Mexico cover all health care premiums for school personnel," she said, adding she wants to give those workers a four percent raise as well.
She's also a proponent of extending the school year to include more days of classroom instruction, an initiative that lawmakers on both the Legislative Finance Committee and Legislative Education Study Committee endorsed during pre-legislative meetings Monday.
On the healthcare front, Lujan Grisham wants to invest $200 million into a rural health care delivery fund. She also wants to "mandate transparency in drug pricing" and expand Medicaid-assisted treatment to help populations that are homeless or fighting substance abuse.
She also wants to open more school-based health centers to serve 25,000 more students.
She garnered applause and cheers from many in the assembly when she said "Let's codify abortion rights in state statute and make it the law of the land," an initiative in response to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had previously protected abortion rights across the country.
Lujan Grisham, a Democrat and abortion rights supporter, already signed a bill fashioned by lawmakers in 2021 formally removing abortion as a criminal offense.
*********************
2:51 p.m.: Moving to the issue of housing and the growing challenges of finding affordable housing or rental units, she said she will ask the Legislature for over $100 million for new housing programs — including mobile homelessness response teams, eviction protection measures and down payment assistance for New Mexicans looking to buy homes.
"The benefit of these programs is real and, pardon the pun, concrete," she said.
"Housing is critically important, but so, too, is the infrastructure that brings jobs and opportunity to the people of our state," Lujan Grisham added. "That’s why I’m also calling for $128 million in water infrastructure improvements, $146 million in statewide broadband expansion, and updates to the New Mexico Film Tax Credit so we can attract even more businesses to communities in every corner of our state and redouble our investments in critical workforce development and job training programs.
She tied housing and jobs to the public education system, saying over the last four years "we have super charged our education system," — though the state still ranks among the lowest in the nation for its public education outcomes.
She referenced her success at getting the Legislature to fund salary raises for teachers — $10,000 per year per licensure level — last year and said New Mexico's teachers are the best paid in the region.
********************
2:43 p.m.: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham began speaking a little past 2:30 p.m., entering the House chamber to applause.
She immediately struck a positive tone for the state, saying the state has made "unimaginable strides" in the past four years she has served, saying the state is on "stronger footing than ever."
"Our achievements belong to all of us," she said. "The truth is, the state of the state isn't just about today. It's about tomorrow and about what we're creating for the future."
Acknowledging "we have more to do," she said she is laying out priorities to "make New Mexico the best place in the world to live, to grow, to raise a family and to run a business."
She began by talking about the economic well-being of the state, saying 30,000 new jobs were created last year and unemployment is at a 14-year record low. "We've enacted $400 million in permanent tax cuts for New Mexicans,' she said to more applause.
She bragged about her record of cutting taxes and reiterated her call for $750 tax rebates for single filers and $1,500 for couples filing jointly, which she says will “help more New Mexicans afford the things they need right now.”
Lujan Grisham also says she will propose a tax reform measure including cutting the gross receipts tax and making the tax system more progressive “so that every taxpayer gets a fair shot and a fair shake.”
********************
2:36 p.m.: The governor is starting by introducing various guests and dignitaries, including her family, U.S. Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Teresa Leger Fernandez and U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.
********************
2:34 p.m.: The governor's speech is starting.
********************
1:57 p.m.: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's State of the State address has not started yet. It may start within the next five to 10 minutes, according to a New Mexican reporter on scene.
********************
1:43 p.m.: Supporters of legislation to restore voting rights to felons while they are still on probation or parole held a news conference at the Roundhouse Tuesday morning to discuss the issue.
Though no legislation related to the initiative has been introduced yet, representatives of several community advocacy groups said it will be part of a larger ombudsman voting rights bill that is expected to be filed soon.
Several speakers at the event, including Nicole Porter, an advocate for sentencing reform, said denying the right to vote to felons who have been released from prison and who are trying to restart their lives is equivalent to denying them a voice.
Under current New Mexico law, felons need to finish their probation or parole after release from prison before they are eligible to vote. Porter cited statistics from The Sentencing Project saying about 17,500 felons would be impacted by the bill if it becomes law.
Previous efforts to pass similar legislation into law in past sessions have failed.
********************
1:31 p.m.: Among this year's changes -- Cheri Lujan will be the new chief clerk of the Senate. Senate Democrats picked the longtime legislative analyst for the job over the summer. She succeeds Lenore Naranjo, who is retiring after a 46-year career in state government, including the last 12 as chief clerk.
********************
1:16 p.m.: More on Mimi Stewart's reelection as Senate president pro tem:
The New Mexico Senate unanimously reelected Albuquerque Democrat Mimi Stewart as president pro tem, a high-profile position she has served in for the past two years.
“I want to start by thanking you all for once again placing your trust in me,” she told her colleagues. “I'm humbled and honored to serve as pro tem.”
Stewart said 2023 got off to a rough start.
“Congress is a mess, and here at home, we've had lawmakers homes and offices shot up,” she said. “As some of you may know, I was in the ER last week with extremely high heart rate. As it turns out, being a legislator may be bad for your health.”
Stewart called on her colleagues to treat each other with respect even when they disagree.
“Let’s act with the best of intentions just as we would with our families,” she said. “It's no secret we [often] differ on the best approach to solving a problem. But I know we share the same goal to improve the lives of New Mexico's children and families. We also believe our state government can be a force for good, and that's why we are all together.”
********************
1:03 p.m.: Sen. Mimi Stewart has been reelected by acclamation as Senate President Pro Tempore, according to New Mexican reporter Daniel Chacon.
********************
1 p.m.: An update from Robert Nott, one of the four New Mexican writers on scene this afternoon:
Lawmakers returned to the state Capitol Tuesday to begin a 60-day legislative expected to focus on approving a budget, fighting crime, improving public education and other initiatives. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who won reelection in November, will likely set much of the tone for the session in her State of the State address — the first live address in three years, since the COVID-19 pandemic restricted access to the Roundhouse, located in downtown Santa Fe.
Her address is expected sometime after 1 p.m. Tuesday on the floor of the House of Representatives.
Meanwhile, members of the House of Representatives voted 45-25, along party lines, to elect Rep. Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, as the new House Speaker. House Republicans made a game attempt to nominate one of their own — Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell, R-Roswell — as Speaker. Several Republican members noted this is the 56th legislative session and it is past time to elect a woman to lead the 70-member body — where women lawmakers hold a majority.
Ezzell said in a statement issued by the House Republican caucus she was honored to be nominated and "also honored to have watched over the years as so many women entered this chamber and have led in developing policy for New Mexico."
All 70 representatives in the House, including 17 new members, were sworn into office shortly after noon Tuesday.
Democrats hold a numbers advantage in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, so many of Lujan Grisham's initiatives will likely be passed into law before the session ends.
********************
12:46 p.m.: Rep. Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, was just elected House speaker on a party-line vote, according to tweets from several reporters on scene. He succeeds former Rep. Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, who didn't run for reelection last year.
***********************************
12:29 p.m.: Good afternoon New Mexico!
It's the first day of the 2023 legislative session today. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who was reelected to a second four-year term in November, is expected to deliver her State of the State address within the hour outlining her priorities for the session and her next term. After her speech Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, will deliver the Republican response.
Stay tuned and keep checking here for updates from the Capitol as the governor speaks and other tidbits from the first day of the session.