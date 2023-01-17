3:26 p.m.: The speech is over. Lujan Grisham called for a rafter of new policies she intends to push this year. Some are things she has already discussed or included in her budget request, such as more funding for homelessness and to help renters and homeowners, building an abortion clinic in Southern New Mexico and codifying the right to an abortion into state law.

Other major new policies Lujan Grisham called for included creating a New Mexico Health Care Authority as a step to get New Mexico closer to universal health care; free food at school for all children; an assault weapons ban; universal child care; big funding boosts for water and broadband; and 4% raises for New Mexico’s teachers, who Lujan Grisham said are already the best paid in the Southwest.



IMG_3146.jpeg

Rep. Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, reacts after being elected House speaker on Tuesday, the first day of the 2023 legislative session. 

