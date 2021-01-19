The New Mexico Legislature opened its 2021 session quietly at noon Tuesday following more than a week of concerns about the potential for a rally or even an uprising interrupting proceedings.
New Mexico State Police officers and members of the New Mexico National Guard, with an armored vehicle or two, were present at the state Capitol in preparation for possible violence in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Missing were some top state leaders, such as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who postponed the annual State of the State address, which traditionally is the featured event on the Legislature's first day.
Gone, too, were lobbyists and members of the public. The Capitol will remain closed to the public during the 60-day session.
Members of both the Senate and House of Representatives plan to hold remote hearings and debates as much as possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With none of the usual pomp and circumstance on opening day, members of both chambers used the time to introduce dozens of bills for consideration.
And both chambers moved quickly to approve House Bill 1, known as the "feed bill," which provides funding for the legislative session.
Heightened security at the Capitol has increased the session's cost, with more than $2 million of the total $8.4 million budget going toward protecting the building.
Nearly $1.5 million is an executive appropriation to the state Department of Public Safety for "personnel, equipment and other expenses necessary for the security of the state Capitol," according to the bill.
And $674,000 will go to the state Department of Military Affairs for the Guard members.
Members of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, which unanimously approved the feed bill before it made its way through the House and Senate, urged caution when it came to discussing the details of security efforts.
"Be real careful about how much in the weeds we get about that," said the committee's chairwoman, Rep. Patty Lundstrom, after another member asked how long the police and Guard forces would be stationed at the Capitol.
Lundstrom, a Gallup Democrat, said it could be a "security breach" to give specifics of the security plans.
The session's second day also is expected to be unlike any other.
Legislative leaders announced the Capitol will be closed to everyone Wednesday, including lawamkers, given concerns that violence could break out on Inauguration Day as Democrat Joe Biden takes office as president in Washington, D.C.
The House will reconvene at the Capitol on Monday, Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, told representatives. Until then, its members will work remotely, via Zoom, in committee hearings designed to vet bills.
The Senate, in the meantime, may not return to the floor until Feb. 1.
Egolf said in some brief opening remarks that state legislators "will not be deterred from doing the important work ahead of us."
He said the state is moving into a new chapter of its history, given the continuing pandemic and the financial, emotional, physical and political unrest that has gripped the country over the past year.
“Whether the next chapter of the story is one of triumph or tragedy” is in the hands of the Legislature, he said.
Both Democrats and Republicans in the House have said they will push for pandemic-relief legislation to help New Mexicans most harmed by the COVID-19 crisis.
