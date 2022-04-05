It’s easy to attack outgoing House Speaker Brian Egolf. He is a manipulative politician (that’s probably redundant), and he makes a good villain (that’s not an oxymoron).
Egolf, D-Santa Fe, went to college at Georgetown, an excellent place to study how hardball is played in the nation’s capital. He returned to New Mexico to practice what he learned.
Egolf tries to destroy the competition, though he maintains he does so within the bounds of decency.
Outnumbered Republicans in the Legislature dislike Egolf for his politics, as well as his capacity to strut like a show horse.
Yet four Republicans recently emulated Egolf’s tactics in suppressing competition for seats in the House of Representatives. On this occasion, Egolf is serving as an unwilling shield for the copycat Republicans, taking more heat than all of them combined.
To be sure, Egolf deserves ample criticism. He waited until the final three minutes of this year’s 30-day legislative session to announce he would not seek reelection.
Egolf’s timing gave an enormous advantage to Reena Szczepanski, his handpicked successor in House District 47.
Szczepanski knew Egolf was quitting. As his chief of staff, she had more inside information than almost anyone at the Capitol.
The public was in the dark. Szczepanski enjoyed a running start in obtaining petition signatures to qualify for the ballot in the Democratic primary election.
Her would-be opponent, Francisco Lopez, was hogtied by Egolf’s backroom maneuver. Lopez got a slower start than Szczepanski in organizing his campaign.
After that, a retired lawyer with background as a Democratic bill analyst mounted a court challenge to Lopez’s nominating petitions. It worked. Lopez didn’t make the ballot.
Egolf and Szczepanski told my colleague Phaedra Haywood they were bystanders who played no part in instigating any attempt to derail Lopez’s candidacy.
Fine. They claim everything broke just right for Szczepanski. The fact that she was Egolf’s chosen candidate must be a coincidence.
Four other politicians, all Republicans, benefited from similar happenstance or deal-making in the halls of power.
New Mexico’s statehouse has few political heavyweights, and these latest developments mean there’s less competition.
Republican Harlan Vincent of Ruidoso Downs is the lone candidate in House District 56. He emerged when Rep. Zach Cook, R-Ruidoso, announced after the legislative session that he would not seek an eighth term.
As luck would have it for Vincent, he was ready to run. He won’t have a tough act to follow in Cook, a legislator so agreeable he once admitted putting his name on a tax-cutting bill written by lobbyists for Ruidoso Downs Race Track & Casino.
Republican candidates Andrea Reeb and P. Mark Duncan also are coasting toward unopposed victories for House seats.
Reeb, of Clovis, would succeed Rep. Randal Crowder. Duncan, of Farmington, would replace Rep. James Strickler.
Strickler and Crowder announced their retirements from the Legislature after the regular session ended. Less than three weeks remained for candidates to qualify for the ballot.
Duncan has experience as a campaigner. He ran for the House in a different district two years ago, losing to Democratic Rep. Anthony Allison of Fruitland.
Reeb is an even more experienced politician. In the midst of a term, she retired March 1 as district attorney of Curry and Roosevelt counties. Soon after, she declared her candidacy for the Legislature after Crowder announced he would not run again.
Rep. Kelly Fajardo, R-Los Lunas, was the fourth Republican to announce after the session that she would not seek reelection. At least there is no sure bet to fill her seat in House District 7.
Republican Tanya Mirabal Moya of Los Lunas and Democrat Danny Bernal Jr. of Belen will compete for the seat in the November general election. Still, Fajardo’s district leans Republican.
All the late-breaking retirements by legislators that stifle competition bother board members of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government.
“I think we know it’s a problem. We don’t know how to fix it,” said Shannon Kunkel, the foundation’s executive director.
New Mexico lawmakers don’t receive a base salary, the only such system in America’s
50 statehouses.
Lack of pay limits who can run. Retirees, public employees and lawyers such as Egolf dominate the New Mexico Legislature.
Fans of New Mexico’s system applaud the citizen Legislature. But it’s a closed shop based on how few people can afford to run.
Fewer still were ready this year to mobilize in a flash so they could run for seats that suddenly came open.
Egolf selecting his successor might mark the beginning of a troublesome trend. It’s hard enough for talented people to run. Insiders deciding the slate of candidates can create dynasties.
And the only dynasty I want to see is Pittsburgh Steelers.
