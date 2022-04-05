Lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Senate convened Tuesday morning to start what is planned as a one-day special session designed to tackle several issues.
"Today I have called the state Legislature into special session to deliver economic relief to New Mexicans in the face of high consumer prices," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote on Twitter. "We are taking action to protect New Mexicans' paychecks and deliver additional relief and financial security."
Legislators are expected to introduce and approve a bill providing either $500 or $1,000 to qualifying New Mexicans — adults 18 and over, with the exception of those listed as dependents on someone else's tax return. That money is to be delivered via two separate checks — one in the spring and one in the autumn.
The House will introduce that bill and set it on its way through two committees before it hits the House floor for a vote.
Lawmakers are also expected to tweak language within a $50 million spending bill the governor vetoed after the regular 30-day session that ended Feb. 17. The Senate is expected to introduce that bill and send it through the Senate Finance Committee before it reaches the Senate floor for a vote.
Both those measures will then go to the other chamber for debate and a vote.
Lawmakers will also have to approve a spending bill for the special session.
And they will discuss a possible cut in RailRunner ticket costs for a few months to help provide an affordable option for New Mexicans grappling with rising tax prices. It's unclear if that last initiative will be wrapped into one of the other bills or turn into a separate piece of legislation.
