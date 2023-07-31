A push to provide paid staff for legislators moved one step closer to becoming a reality after members of the Legislative Council voted to finance a proposal to study the matter.
The council voted 9-3 Friday to accept a proposal from The Focus Group to issue a report with recommendations.
The vote was mostly along partisan lines, with one Republican — Sen. Steven Neville, R-Aztec — joining Democrats on the council to approve the proposal, said Legislative Council Service director Raúl Burciaga.
Some Republicans on the council expressed disappointment there were no other proposals for consideration, but Neville said he “didn’t have any problem” with The Focus Group tackling the job.
He said it’s important to get a cost estimate for hiring staff and finding office space for them so the Legislative Finance Committee can incorporate it into next year’s operational budget if lawmakers choose to pursue the proposal.
The study will cost about $400,000 and is due to the Legislative Council Service by Oct. 15, Burciaga said in an interview Monday.
Though efforts to pay lawmakers and lengthen legislative sessions failed to gain traction in 2023, some advocates continue to push for what they call the “professionalization” or “modernization” of the 112-member Legislature.
Earlier this year, the Legislative Council Service, which helps oversee services and resources for the House and Senate, issued a request for proposals for a study on opening district or regional offices for lawmakers, with paid staff members who could help them year-round.
The initiative continues the debate over paying lawmakers a salary, providing them staffers and extending the length of time legislators are in session — which advocates have pushed for years.
They say paying lawmakers will result in more candidates running for office and open the door to newer, younger voices in the Legislature, since many current lawmakers are retired or established professionals who can afford to serve. They also say it’s only fair to pay legislators because they often balance time-consuming and complex legislative work with working a daily full-time job.
Critics say they are unsure such a move would really make much difference in terms of attracting new blood to the Legislature or improving the quality of candidates. A resolution that would have amended the state Constitution to allow for legislative salaries passed the House during this year’s session but didn’t make it to a vote of the full Senate. Voters would have the final say if the measure ever makes it to a ballot.
The idea of increasing the number of year-round staff garnered overwhelming support in a recent survey of state lawmakers conducted by the University of New Mexico’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research.
New Mexico remains the only state in the country that does not pay its legislators a salary, although they do receive per diem during the session. Salaries for state lawmakers around the country range from $100 a year in New Hampshire to about $140,000 a year in New York.
Though the council approved the proposal Friday, the contract with The Focus Group has not yet been finalized and is not yet available for review, Amy Chavez-Romero, assistant director for legislative affairs, wrote in an email Monday.
She said she expects the proposal “to be finalized within the next couple of days.”