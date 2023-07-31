A push to provide paid staff for legislators moved one step closer to becoming a reality after members of the Legislative Council voted to finance a proposal to study the matter.

The council voted 9-3 Friday to accept a proposal from The Focus Group to issue a report with recommendations.

The vote was mostly along partisan lines, with one Republican — Sen. Steven Neville, R-Aztec — joining Democrats on the council to approve the proposal, said Legislative Council Service director Raúl Burciaga.

