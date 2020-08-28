As the Public Education Department grapples with devising and implementing plans to satisfy key parts of the landmark Yazzie/Martinez education lawsuit, there is a growing sense of urgency and impatience from legislators and plaintiffs in the case.
Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart outlined the department’s plan to satisfy a district judge's ruling in the lawsuit — in which she said New Mexico has denied several groups of students, including Native Americans, their constitutional right to an education — during a Legislative Finance Committee meeting Friday. Yet some legislators and the attorneys representing the plaintiffs were looking for something more substantive.
Stewart pointed to progress made in, among other things, developing a website that tracks school budget transparency, providing $9 million for culturally and linguistically diverse instructional materials and curriculum, and developing plans for increased training for teachers to better support students with disabilities.
But the questions he faced centered on exactly how money was being spent or how he was developing a culturally diverse leadership group to give a broad spectrum of perspectives to achieve the goal of meeting the lawsuit mandates.
Rep. Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, was direct.
“We need a comprehensive plan that helps the public understand what the Public Education Department will do to address these issues,” he said.
Stewart replied the department is crafting a plan that it will make available to the public “in the coming weeks.”
“It’s been more of an internal document that has guided our work to this point,” Stewart said.
Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo, said the department’s job has been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, in part because many expect funding for the 2021-22 school year to be significantly hurt by falling state revenues.
That will make funding some of the lawsuit's mandates especially challenging, Lente said.
Lente had his own list of questions as well, especially about Native representation within Stewart’s administration to provide a needed voice for tribal communities. Stewart said he plans to announce a hire for the assistant secretary of Indian education.
“He has inherited several different moving parts within the education system in the state, and combine that with COVID, and that can’t be fun,” Lente said of Stewart. “I think that goes to the number of questions asked in regards to Yazzie/Martinez.”
Preston Sanchez, a co-counsel for the Yazzie plaintiffs, said that while the department has announced money is being used for certain programs, it hasn't provided details regarding how it's being spent. He used the New Mexico Indian Education Act, which ensures equitable and culturally relevant learning environments for Native students, among many other things, as an example.
“Six million dollars has been tossed around as a typical fact about the amount of money that goes into that law,” Sanchez said. “But nobody talks about [what] the implementation of that law should look like and how much that costs.”
Rep. Phelps Anderson, R-Roswell, asked Stewart to grade Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s frequently uttered “moonshot” pronouncement regarding her push for increases in public schools spending.
“If I had [to give] it a grade, I would say incomplete,” Stewart said. “We have so much more to do on those strategic pillars. COVID certainly threw everything for a loop, given that we were coming out of a session where we made great progress. We had a lot of new energy, and then we had to shift so dramatically with the pandemic.
"But we can’t use the pandemic," he added, "as a reason to delay the momentum.”
