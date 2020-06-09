. New Mexico lawmakers decided on Tuesday not to require themselves to be tested for the novel coronavirus prior to the upcoming legislative session.
During a meeting of the Legislative Council committee, legislators expressed concerns about potential testing delays and whether a lawmaker who tests positive could be prevented from being part of the session.
“I think we should be very cautious about this issue in terms of making a motion,” said Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque.
Legislators did say, however, that they would encourage their colleagues to voluntarily get the COVID-19 test, and Legislative Council Service director Raúl Burciaga said testing would be made available. He added all legislative staff would be required to undergo the test.
Temperatures also may be taken at the Roundhouse door every day and social distancing practices will be applied, such as using masks and keeping six feet of distance, Burciaga said.
“While we can’t mandate this, I just really think it’s important that we all as a body here send the signal to New Mexicans about how important it is to do everything possible when we are in a setting like this to do the social distancing, the masks and the testing,” Sen. Majority Leader Peter Wirth said.
Tuesday’s meeting was held virtually amid a number of technical issues such as loud audio feedback that occasionally drowned out the voices of lawmakers. Several legislators had trouble unmuting themselves to vote and the sound of sneezing could be heard at one point.
The bipartisan committee, which includes top leadership from each chamber, approved several other logistical measures, including deciding to close the state Capitol to the public during the session given the coronavirus outbreak.
They did vote in favor of allowing some members of the media to attend.
In the special session due to begin June 18, legislators are expected to tackle budget issues, as state finances are expected to fall precipitously. The COVID-19 crisis has had a damaging effect on the economy and oil prices.
Lawmakers also could take up other items, including initiatives to help small businesses cope with the economic downturn and measures aimed at smoothing the voting process for November’s election.
The respective finance committees in the House and Senate are scheduled to meet the day before the full session begins to hash out how they’ll take on the budgetary challenges.
The committee meeting on Tuesday did not address whether any of the meetings during the session will be held virtually, but House Speaker Brian Egolf said his chamber’s rules committee would meet on June 18.
Egolf, D-Santa Fe, has said previously the chamber would likely change its rules to allow lawmakers to attend sessions virtually if they choose, while the Senate has said it will likely meet in person at the Roundhouse.
