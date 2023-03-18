In the end, as Dean Martin liked to sing, everybody loves somebody — at least, sometime.

That was true in the waning minutes of this year's legislative session as lawmakers from opposing parties and with markedly different views of political philosophy bid goodbye to one another with hugs, handshakes and fare-thee-wells.

Absent was any sense of partisan conflict as legislators, weary after 60 days of debates, decisions and defeats — as well as victories, of course — bid adieu to it all for another year at noon Saturday.

