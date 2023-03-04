Days remaining in session: 13
Free school meals: The Senate voted 35-0 Saturday to advance Senate Bill 4, which would fund free breakfasts and lunches for New Mexico school kids.
The bill, one of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s major priorities for this year's session, now heads to the House.
Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque, said the bill had “personal resonance” for her.
“I remember when my father lost his job when I was in third grade,” she said. “He was too embarrassed to apply for the free lunch program even though we qualified. … We were hungry and sometimes we'd have bologna, sometimes we wouldn’t, and just ensuring that every child has a full belly when they're trying to learn seems to me to be one of the most positive things we could do for our children.”
The bill, she said, removes the stigma children may face at school.
"I think that is such a positive thing," she said.
After the vote, Sen. Pat Woods, R-Broadview, suggested letting students vote on which meals they like best.
“It’ll cut down on food waste tremendously,” he said.
Hotel renovation credit: People who renovate old hotels could qualify for a tax credit if a bill considered Saturday in the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee becomes law.
Under Senate Bill 403, which is sponsored by Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill, D-Silver City, such projects would qualify for a credit covering 20% of qualified costs, or 30% if the hotel receives the environmentally friendly LEED new construction silver certification. The amount given out in tax credits would be capped at $60 million per year.
“It’s a great way to diversify,” said Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho. “We already pay film to be here,” he said, adding the hotels that would benefit are already located in-state.
The committee didn’t vote on the bill; committee Chairman Sen. Benny Shendo Jr., D-Jemez Pueblo, said it would be examined later as part of this year’s larger tax package.
Abortion access protections: A bill that seeks to protect reproductive and gender-affirming health care in New Mexico cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on a 6-3 party-line vote Saturday.
House Bill 7 would, among other things, prohibit local governments from restricting access to abortion, as some municipalities in Eastern New Mexico have been doing since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling last year.
The bill heads next to the full Senate, where it is expected to meet stiff opposition from Republicans.
Job applicant secrecy: The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee debated a bill Saturday to keep secret the names of all but the three finalists for appointed executive positions but put off a final vote because there weren’t enough committee members in the room for a quorum.
Supporters of Senate Bill 63, including several groups representing school officials and local governments, said it would help attract qualified applicants for positions such as school superintendent.
“It is a real issue for them that, often, if they apply for something that ends up in the paper, they may not even be a viable candidate,” said Joy Esparsen, executive director of the New Mexico Association of Counties.
Representatives of several media organizations testified against the bill, saying it would reduce transparency.
“The public has a right to know who applied for jobs,” said Brian Fantl, with the Albuquerque Publishing Co. and the Albuquerque Journal.
The bill passed the Senate 31-9 a week and a half ago. The House committee is expected to vote on the bill Monday.
More marijuana OK'd: The House Judiciary Committee voted 6-2 Saturday to approve House Bill 313, which would allow micro-cannabis businesses that can currently grow 200 plants to grow up to 2,000 plants.
Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, who presented the bill Saturday, said it will "ensure our microbusinesses are economically viable."
HB 313 next goes to the floor of the House of Representatives for consideration.
Quote of the day: "You got lucky, representative." — Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, to Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell, R-Roswell, after Ezzell's bill to initiate steep fines for illegally drugging a racehorse suddenly moved up on the House Judiciary Committee's agenda. The committee appeared in support of House Bill 390 but asked Ezzell to bring it back with some reworked language.