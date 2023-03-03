Days remaining in the session: 14

Teacher of The Year: The House of Representatives voted unanimously Friday to honor New Mexico Teacher of the Year Tara Hughes of the Nye Early Childhood Center in Santa Fe with House Memorial 77. 

Hughes told The New Mexican in October 2022 before becoming a teacher she worked as a carpenter and welder running the Santa Fe Opera stage crew. She taught stage operations and construction, gaining a passion for education.

