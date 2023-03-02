Days remaining in session: 15

Happy birthday, Mescalero: May marks the 150th anniversary of the designation of the Mescalero Apache Reservation, and some senators want to honor its people.

Senate Memorial 46 honors the Mescalero Apache Tribe for being at the "forefront of the fight for tribal sovereignty at the state and national levels and to preserve its culture, language and connections to the homelands throughout southern New Mexico."

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.