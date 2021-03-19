Days remaining in session: 1
Leave that fence up: With Saturday the last day of this year's 60-day legislative session, the fence surrounding the Capitol might reasonably be expected to come down in a day or two. But Raúl Burciaga, director of the Legislative Council Service, which oversees the Roundhouse, said Friday the fence will remain up at least another week.
He said state security personnel need a little more time to ensure the facility's entrances and exits are safe and operational.
The fence became a point of contention between Republicans and Democrats at the start of the session after it was erected as a security measure following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. About a month into the session, Republican legislators asked the council service to take down the fence, saying no threat against the building had emerged.
Some state senators repeatedly commented on the need to "tear down the fence" during floor debates, and a couple of them once jokingly sang the old Bing Crosby song "Don't Fence Me In."
Early in the session, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a measure funding the legislative session, which included $2.1 million for security. The Capitol has had around-the-clock security provided by state police and the National Guard.
School funding: The Senate voted 40-0 on Friday to support House Bill 6, which would send federal Impact Aid money back to schools it was intended for — including many that primarily serve Native American students.
Currently, 75 percent of those federal dollars go into the state's pool of funds for all public schools.
The issue has been a point of contention for some school districts for years, and lawmakers have grappled with how to address the issue without hurting other schools.
The House already had approved the bill, but it had to take another vote on changes made in the Senate.
Budget comes together: One key goal of a legislative session is to draft an operating budget for the next fiscal year.
After a three-hour debate Friday, the House concurred with Senate changes to House Bill 2, the General Appropriations Act of 2021, approving a $7.44 billion budget for fiscal year 2022. That's an increase of about 5 percent, or $378 million, over the fiscal year 2021 budget.
The budget was amended to include $1.63 billion in potential money from the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress.
The governor is expected to sign the bill sometime in the next 20 days, which is her deadline for acting on legislation.
Taxing social security: Republican senators made several attempts to stop taxing Social Security benefits during a debate on House Bill 291, which proposes a change to the state's income tax bracket system.
Two separate bills to eliminate income tax from Social Security benefits got nowhere in this year's session, and previous efforts supported by members of both major political parties also have failed in the past.
The bill's fiscal impact report notes 13 states, including New Mexico, tax some portion of Social Security income. That report also says dropping the tax will cost the state about $83 million.
Sen. Greg Baca, R-Belen, made a lengthy, impassioned speech about the financial challenges facing many impoverished retirees in New Mexico. He said the state "is unable to choose between its elders" and that lost revenue.
None of the amendments gained traction, but several Democratic senators who voted against the amendments said they would have supported them weeks ago, before the final budget was created and approved.
Quote of the day: "We don't need Twitter reform — we need tax reform." — Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, during a Senate floor debate on tax reform. Sharer and other Republican senators often voiced concern during the session about the negative impact social media has on the family unit.
