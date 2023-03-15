031523_JG_LegRoundup3.jpg

Jeff Sargent, an Española city employee, fills a tire with air on Leticia Romero’s lowrider while speaking to Arthur Medina on Wednesday outside the Roundhouse.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

Days remaining in session: 2

Abortion clinic: Senate Republicans voted against a $1.2 billion capital outlay bill Wednesday over a $10 million appropriation proposed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to build a clinic near the Texas border that would perform abortions as part of its spectrum of reproductive health care.

"I believe that there are innocent human babies at risk," said Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, who proposed an amendment to strike the appropriation, sparking a floor debate on a bill lawmakers are normally eager to support because it allows them to take money back to their districts for projects of their liking.

