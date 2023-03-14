031423_JG_LegRoundup1.jpg

Sen. Leo Jaramillo, D-Espanola, cheers after attempting to play a song on the snare drum with the Eagle Nest Middle School band as students Trey Woodruff, center, and Charles Thompson watch at the Roundhouse on Tuesday.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

Days remaining in session: 3

Slow down: The House of Representatives, with almost no debate, moved rapidly Tuesday to approve a series of bills.

Among them:

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.