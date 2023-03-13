Days remaining in session: 4

Cannabis card OK'd: The House Health and Human Services Committee unanimously voted Monday to approve a bill changing the renewal period for medical cannabis patient cards to two years from three years and allowing a patient's medical certification to be submitted at the same time.

Advocates for Senate Bill 242 said the change will make the program's renewals more convenient for patients.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.