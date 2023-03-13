Cannabis card OK'd: The House Health and Human Services Committee unanimously voted Monday to approve a bill changing the renewal period for medical cannabis patient cards to two years from three years and allowing a patient's medical certification to be submitted at the same time.
Advocates for Senate Bill 242 said the change will make the program's renewals more convenient for patients.
According to state Department of Health data, there were 105,617 New Mexico patients in the Medical Cannabis Program in February.
The bill goes next to the House floor for a vote.
State Land Trusts Advisory Board: The Senate on Monday unanimously approved three of State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard's nominees to the State Land Trust Advisory Board.
No more than four of the board's members can be from the same political party, and each must represent one of the following interests: beneficiaries of state trust lands, such as public schools, universities and hospitals; extractive industries, agriculture, conservation; or the general public.
The Senate confirmed Heather Miller to represent beneficiaries, Beverly Allen to represent extractive industries and Mayane Barudin to represent the general public.
Legacy Fund: The House of Representatives voted 54-11 late Sunday to approve the creation of a Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund, a new permanent fund for land, water and cultural conservation projects.
The fund starts with two $50 million pots — one to build a new permanent fund to help support conservation programs and one to start funneling money to projects. The fund would be distributed to different agencies in the state, which may be able to find matching federal dollars for conservation initiatives.
Supporters of the bill, which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said she supports, say it will ensure conservation efforts continue in the state for future generations to benefit from. The bill, which already cleared the Senate, heads to the governor's desk for her signature.
Election protection: Members of the House voted 62-1 on Monday to approve Senate Bill 43, which would make the act of intimidation against election officials — including employees of the secretary of state, county clerks and municipal clerks — a fourth-degree felony.
The Senate already passed SB 43, which is also on its way to the governor's office for her signature.
Quote of the day: "Don't you feel like you're going in circles?" — A woman walking around the ground floor of the circular Roundhouse, as the state Capitol is known.