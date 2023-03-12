Days remaining in session: 5

Crisis stop OK'd: The House of Representatives unanimously approved legislation allowing law enforcement officials the right to drive people they have taken into custody who may be suffering from behavioral problems to local crisis triage centers for an examination and possible treatment.

Otherwise, said Rep. Doreen Gallegos, D-Las Cruces, said, those people would go to "the ER [emergency room] or jail." Gallegos and Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, are sponsoring Senate Bill 310. 