Cowboys for Cancer: Both chambers unanimously approved memorials proclaiming Friday "Cowboys for Cancer Research Day."

Cowboys for Cancer Research started in 1981 after some cowboys held a team roping benefit in memory of Alma Cohorn, who died of cancer in 1981. She was the wife of roper Kenneth Cohorn, who died of heart problems in 2019.

