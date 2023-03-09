030923_JG_LegRoundup1.jpg

Reps. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, and Raymundo Lara, D-Chamberino, burst into the Senate chamber with their basketball trophies Thursday as Sen. Leo Jaramillo takes their picture. The Senate and House faced off at their annual basketball game Thursday night at Santa Fe Indian School.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

Days remaining in session: 8

Brackish water: The Senate Finance Committee passed a bill Thursday that would, among other things, provide funding to study the state's potential to tap into brackish water.

"This is very much necessary for us to move forward in this area," said John Rhoderick, director of the Water Protection Division at the New Mexico Environment Department. "Brackish water is an untapped resource that we would be remiss in not studying … to assist us with our water needs across the state."

